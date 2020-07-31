Basic Fit N : Half Year Results Announcement / 200731 HY Results 2020 BFIT
2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS
Rene Moos, CEO &
Hans van der Aar, CFO
DATE: 31 July 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19 lockdown related club closures determining factor in H1 results
IN MARCH ALL CLUBS CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19 LOCKDOWN
Focus on retention and engagement of members and employees
Clear communication
Membership freeze and compensation
Support for instructors and partners
Focus on cash flow and cost reduction
Reduction of capex and operating costs
€100 million additional bank financing and €133 million equity raise
HOW WE ASSURE A SAFE AND WELCOMING FITNESS CLUB
Optimised ventilation assures ample inflow of fresh air and no recirculation
5
MEMBERS FINDING THEIR WAY BACK TO THE CLUBS
Our large clubs and reservation system prove effective
Visits at mature French clubs are close to pre-COVID-19 levels 1 month after re-opening
France: Mature club entrances per hour
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
July 2020
July 2019
French clubs timeslot capacity utilisation (%) 20-24 July - ample capacity
Hour
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
06:00
14
15
14
13
13
07:00
14
14
13
12
13
08:00
19
20
19
18
18
09:00
31
31
29
28
28
10:00
40
37
37
35
35
11:00
34
34
31
31
30
12:00
34
34
32
31
28
13:00
23
22
24
20
19
14:00
33
32
30
29
29
15:00
35
34
32
31
33
16:00
39
38
36
33
34
17:00
56
53
51
47
41
18:00
70
68
64
60
47
19:00
64
61
58
54
42
20:00
51
48
46
43
34
21:00
45
43
40
39
30
STRONG MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PRE AND POST CLOSURES
More joiners in June and July than in same period in 2019
Group: joiners between Jan-Jul in 2019 and 2020
June 2020 recorded more joiners than last year in spite of Dutch closures and other countries not open for the entire month
Jul '20
up 70%
YoY
July 2020 joiners per club shows an increase of 70% compared to July last year
Number of leavers similar in July 2020 vs July 2019
Jan
Mar
May
Jul
2019 2020
FINANCIAL REVIEW
INCOME STATEMENT
Underlying (club) results
In € millions
H1 2020
H1 2019
Total revenue
182.5
240.0
Club revenue
181.7
239.1
Non-club revenue
0.8
0.9
Club operating costs
(85.2)
(86.7)
Total overhead
(26.6)
(32.9)
International overhead
(12.3)
(14.6)
Country overhead (incl. marketing)
(14.3)
(18.3)
EBITDA
69.9
119.5
Cash rent costs clubs and overhead, incl. car leases
(49.1)
(52.4)
Exceptional items
41.4
1.2
Underlying EBITDA
62.2
68.3
In € millions
H1 2020
H1 2019
Total club revenue
181.7
239.1
Fitness revenue
178.4
233.5
Other club revenue
3.3
5.6
Club operating costs
(85.2)
(86.7)
Personnel costs
(22.1)
(34.9)
Other
(63.2)
(51.8)
Club EBITDA
96.5
152.4
Open clubs Cash rent costs
(46.4)
(49.2)
Clubs Exceptional items
41.4
0.7
Underlying Club EBITDA (open clubs)
91.5
103.9
2.5 to 3.5 months in membership fees lost this year due to COVID-19 lockdown related closures in H1 2020
Lower overhead expenses due to cost savings and lower marketing spend Lower cash rent costs reflect support from our landlords
€41.4 million exceptional costs related to COVID-19
Similar level of club operating costs in spite of more clubs mainly as a result of government compensation schemes
Higher other club costs due to network growth of 149 clubs year on year Lower club EBITDA reflects loss in revenue
Underlying club EBITDA decreases by 12% year on year
INCOME STATEMENT
Net income impacted by COVID-19
In € millions
H1 2020
H1 2019
EBITDA
69.9
119.5
D&A
(125.1)
(97.9)
Depreciation
(55.2)
(43.0)
Amortisation
(7.8)
(6.2)
Depreciation right-of-use assets
(62.1)
(48.7)
Lease concessions
8.6
0.0
EBIT
(46.6)
21.6
Finance costs
(6.8)
(8.2)
Interest lease liabilities
(14.0)
(12.0)
Corporation tax
15.4
(0.6)
Net result
(51.9)
0.9
Underlying net loss of €2.7 million entirely due to impact COVID-19 lockdown related club closures
Lease concessions relate to the property rent discounts received from landlords which did not entail an amendment of lease contracts
Corporation tax income of €15.4 million; ETR 23%
In € millions
H1 2020
H1 2019
Net result
(51.9)
0.9
Amortisation
5.4
5.6
Valuation differences IRS
0.6
3.6
Exceptional items
41.4
1.2
IFRS 16 adjustments
26.9
8.2
Lease concessions
(8.6)
-
Tax effects (25%)
(16.4)
(4.6)
One-off tax effects
0.0
(1.3)
Underlying net result
(2.7)
13.5
MATURE CLUB DEVELOPMENT
Mature clubs account for 62% of total clubs and 75% of total club revenue
513 mature clubs compared to 405 at the end of 2019, with 323 (+16) in Benelux and 190 (+92) in France and Spain
Average number of members per mature club decreased by 9% to 3,078 from 3,329 a year ago
Number of leavers similar compared to last year; no joiners during club closures
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
In € millions
H1 2020
H1 2019
Maintenance capex
(17.8)
(11.9)
Expansion capex
(67.5)
(80.0)
Other capex
(6.9)
(7.0)
Total capex
(92.3)
(98.9)
Maintenance capex
€22 thousand per club
FY20 expected around €50 thousand per club
Expansion capex
H1 2019 included €10 million prepayment for the Fitland acquisition
Includes €9.6 million investments in acquisitions, yet to open clubs and expansion of existing clubs €1.23 million spent on average per newly built club.
Other capex
We acquired full IP rights of our exclusive membership administration software
Around €10 million other capex expected in 2020
BALANCE SHEET
Net debt* of €399 million (FY 2019: €451 million)
Leverage ratio of 2.3 versus 2.5 in 2019 (bank covenants definition)
NWC of - €108 million (FY 2019: - €111 million)
NWC is - 24% of revenue compared to - 21% in 2019
€189 million cash at hand (FY 2019: €66.5 million)
€30 million from bank facility still available for draw down
*Note: net debt is calculated on a frozen GAAP basis, i.e. excluding the adoption of IFRS 16
