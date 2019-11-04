Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  BasicNet S.p.A.    BAN   IT0001033700

BASICNET S.P.A.

(BAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BasicNet S p A : Kappa makes 10,000 people dance at the 14th edition of Movement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 06:20am EST
Movement Torino Music Festival 2019 - Italy's biggest indoor electronical music festival, sponsored by Kappa® since 2006 - was back with the 14th edition on Thursday, October 31st. After the hit in the summertime of Kappa® FuturFestival (55K goers from 100 nations), the BasicNetGroup's brand drew to the two stages @Lingotto Fiere in Turin 10,000 people from 36 countries (+ 18% attendance compared to last year's single day), who danced to the world's most famous djs music. Among the events related to Movement 2019, the schedule also featured the Superga® Night @Milk Club, where the brand's 108th anniversary was celebrated.

Disclaimer

BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASICNET S.P.A.
06:20aBASICNET S P A : Kappa makes 10,000 people dance at the 14th edition of Movement
PU
10/28BASICNET S P A : K-Way Aerospace sponsor of Lunar City docufilm at the 14th Rome..
PU
10/22BASICNET S P A : Milan, #LiveAuthentic project by Kappa...
PU
10/08BASICNET S P A : Launched in Brasilia the eighth Superga store across Brazil
PU
09/30BASICNET : Update on the share buy-back plan
PU
09/24BASICNET : K-Way is one of the 5 iconic outerwear brands chosen by Lacoste for t..
PU
09/16SUPERGA X SCAMP & DUDE : from UK the first animal-print co-branding for kids and..
PU
09/09BASICNET : DJ Awards, Kappa FuturFestival wins the...
PU
09/03BASICNET : Germany, Briko unveils @Eurobike 2019...
PU
09/02BASICNET : Update on the share buy-back plan
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 228 M
EBIT 2019 30,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 45,3 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 266 M
Chart BASICNET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BasicNet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASICNET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,40  €
Last Close Price 4,94  €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Trono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Daniele Boglione Chairman
Paola Bruschi Executive Director & Vice President-Organization
Paolo Cafasso Director
Carlo Pavesio Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASICNET S.P.A.11.51%297
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.26.35%98 207
KERING25.12%71 889
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.08%63 848
ROSS STORES33.40%40 148
HENNES & MAURITZ59.82%34 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group