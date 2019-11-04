BasicNet S p A : Kappa makes 10,000 people dance at the 14th edition of Movement

Movement Torino Music Festival 2019 - Italy's biggest indoor electronical music festival, sponsored by Kappa®
since 2006 - was back with the 14th
edition on Thursday, October 31st
. After the hit in the summertime of Kappa®
FuturFestival (55K goers from 100 nations), the BasicNet
Group's brand drew to the two stages @Lingotto Fiere in Turin 10,000 people from 36 countries (+ 18% attendance compared to last year's single day), who danced to the world's most famous djs music. Among the events related to Movement 2019, the schedule also featured the Superga®
Night @Milk Club, where the brand's 108th
anniversary was celebrated.
