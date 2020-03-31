Log in
BASICNET S.P.A.

BASICNET S.P.A.

(BAN)
BasicNet S p A : Superga X The Paper Bunny, the new co-branding from Singapore for the family who loves adventure

03/31/2020 | 04:21am EDT
Superga® X The Paper Bunny, the new co-branding from Singapore for the family who loves adventure

On Friday, March 27th Superga® Singapore launched its first co-branding with The Paper Bunny, the lifestyle brand for men, women and children dedicated to adventure lovers. The 2020 capsule collection fits for the whole family and comprises 4 pairs of sneakers that reinterpret the classic 2750s and the 2042 Mule (adult) and Superlight Strap (child) styles: 2 options for mum, 1 for dad, and 1 for junior. The Paper Bunny's signature gold foil stamped quotes on the upper accentuates each pair in the collection. Click here for the press release and the photo gallery.

Disclaimer

BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:20:02 UTC
