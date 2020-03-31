BasicNet S p A : Superga X The Paper Bunny, the new co-branding from Singapore for the family who loves adventure

On Friday, March 27th Superga® Singapore launched its first co-branding with The Paper Bunny, the lifestyle brand for men, women and children dedicated to adventure lovers. The 2020 capsule collection fits for the whole family and comprises 4 pairs of sneakers that reinterpret the classic 2750s and the 2042 Mule (adult) and Superlight Strap (child) styles: 2 options for mum, 1 for dad, and 1 for junior. The Paper Bunny's signature gold foil stamped quotes on the upper accentuates each pair in the collection. Click here for the press release and the photo gallery.