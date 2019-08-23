BasicNet : Kappa and Napoli soccer club renew their partnership until 2022

Kappa® and Napoli soccer club renew their partnership until 2022
BasicNet Group, owner of the Kappa® brand, and Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli renewed a further two-year technical partnership (2020-2021 and 2021-2022). The agreement came before the natural expiration of the sponsorship contract, which should have coincided with the end of the 2019-2020 sports season. The new Kappa® Kombat 2020 active jerseys were already presented last June 28 (Home jersey, see news) and July 19 (Away and Third jerseys, see news). Napoli soccer team will start the 2019-2020 Serie A championship on Saturday, August 24 in Florence (Fiorentina-Napoli). The Omini brand will kit the Neapolitan athletes on and off the pitch until 2022, thus completing its seventh consecutive sports season at the side of the Napoli club.
Disclaimer
BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:32:02 UTC