Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  BasicNet SpA    BAN   IT0001033700

BASICNET SPA

(BAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BasicNet : Kappa and Napoli soccer club renew their partnership until 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:33am EDT
Kappa® and Napoli soccer club renew their partnership until 2022

BasicNet Group, owner of the Kappa® brand, and Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli renewed a further two-year technical partnership (2020-2021 and 2021-2022). The agreement came before the natural expiration of the sponsorship contract, which should have coincided with the end of the 2019-2020 sports season. The new Kappa® Kombat 2020 active jerseys were already presented last June 28 (Home jersey, see news) and July 19 (Away and Third jerseys, see news). Napoli soccer team will start the 2019-2020 Serie A championship on Saturday, August 24 in Florence (Fiorentina-Napoli). The Omini brand will kit the Neapolitan athletes on and off the pitch until 2022, thus completing its seventh consecutive sports season at the side of the Napoli club.

Disclaimer

BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASICNET SPA
06:33aBASICNET : Kappa and Napoli soccer club renew their partnership until 2022
PU
08/22BASICNET : Briko rewards with Fuoco helmets participants at the mountain bike ra..
PU
08/19BASICNET : Superga celebrates “El Dia Del Niño...
PU
08/16BASICNET : Kappa is the new technical sponsor of Palermo
PU
08/14BASICNET : AS Monaco presents the new Kappa Kombat Gara 2020 Third jersey
PU
08/12BASICNET : Wakeboard Boat, Italian team sponsored by Kappa won the 9th European ..
PU
08/12EUROPEAN&AFRICAN WAKEBOARD BOAT CHAM : Italian team sponsored by Kappa won the 9..
PU
08/09BASICNET : Kappa kits the Vexed Gaming, the UK's leading e-sport organization
PU
08/08BASICNET : Sassuolo unveils the Kappa Kombat 2020 jerseys for the next sports se..
PU
08/05BASICNET : enhances its brands value...
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 228 M
EBIT 2019 30,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 45,3 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 233 M
Chart BASICNET SPA
Duration : Period :
BasicNet SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASICNET SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,40  €
Last Close Price 4,33  €
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Crespi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Daniele Boglione Chairman
Paolo Cafasso Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paola Bruschi Executive Director & Vice President-Organization
Carlo Pavesio Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASICNET SPA-2.26%258
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.79%93 974
FAST RETAILING CO LTD16.88%60 605
KERING4.66%59 716
ROSS STORES29.09%39 168
HENNES & MAURITZ41.77%30 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group