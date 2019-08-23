BasicNet : Kappa and Napoli soccer club renew their partnership until 2022

BasicNet Group, owner of the Kappa® brand, and Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli renewed a further two-year technical partnership (2020-2021 and 2021-2022). The agreement came before the natural expiration of the sponsorship contract, which should have coincided with the end of the 2019-2020 sports season. The new Kappa® Kombat 2020 active jerseys were already presented last June 28 (Home jersey, see news) and July 19 (Away and Third jerseys, see news). Napoli soccer team will start the 2019-2020 Serie A championship on Saturday, August 24 in Florence (Fiorentina-Napoli). The Omini brand will kit the Neapolitan athletes on and off the pitch until 2022, thus completing its seventh consecutive sports season at the side of the Napoli club.