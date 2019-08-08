Log in
BASICNET SPA

(BAN)
BasicNet : Sassuolo unveils the Kappa Kombat 2020 jerseys for the next sports season via social media

08/08/2019
Sassuolo unveils the Kappa®Kombat 2020 jerseys for the next sports season via social media

Five new active jerseys for Sassuolo, the Serie A team sponsored by Kappa® since 2015. The new Kappa® Kombat Pro kits for the 2019-2020 sports season were unveiled on the evening of Wednesday, August 7th via social media: the Home shirt is green-black, the Away is white-green, the Third is blue, whilst the two Goalkeepers uniforms are orange and grey. Sassuolo will debut the new Kappa® jerseys on Sunday, August 25th, on the occasion of its first Championship match against Torino FC. Click here for the images of the Sassuolo Kappa® Kombat 2020.

BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:24:11 UTC
