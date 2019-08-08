BasicNet : Sassuolo unveils the Kappa Kombat 2020 jerseys for the next sports season via social media

Five new active jerseys for Sassuolo, the Serie A team sponsored by Kappa® since 2015. The new Kappa® Kombat™ Pro kits for the 2019-2020 sports season were unveiled on the evening of Wednesday, August 7th via social media: the Home shirt is green-black, the Away is white-green, the Third is blue, whilst the two Goalkeepers uniforms are orange and grey. Sassuolo will debut the new Kappa® jerseys on Sunday, August 25th, on the occasion of its first Championship match against Torino FC. Click here for the images of the Sassuolo Kappa® Kombat™ 2020.