BasicNet : Update on the share buy-back plan

Turin, September 10nd, 2018 - Within the treasury share buy-back and utilization programme, authorised by the Shareholders' AGM of April 24th, 2018, whose commencement was announced on April 26th, 2018, BasicNetS.p.A., in the period September 3rd and 7th 2018, acquired on the MTA 11,850 shares. Following these acquisitions, BasicNetholds 6,717,582 treasury shares, equal to 11.01% of the share capital.

Click on 'Attachment' to read the breakdown.