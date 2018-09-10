Log in
BASICNET SPA
BasicNet : Update on the share buy-back plan

September 10nd, 2018

Turin, September 10nd, 2018 - Within the treasury share buy-back and utilization programme, authorised by the Shareholders' AGM of April 24th, 2018, whose commencement was announced on April 26th, 2018, BasicNetS.p.A., in the period September 3rd and 7th 2018, acquired on the MTA 11,850 shares. Following these acquisitions, BasicNetholds 6,717,582 treasury shares, equal to 11.01% of the share capital.

Click on 'Attachment' to read the breakdown.

Disclaimer

BasicNet S.p.A. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:16:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 16,0 M
Net income 2018 12,0 M
Debt 2018 56,0 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 22,45
P/E ratio 2019 17,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 260 M
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Crespi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Daniele Boglione Chairman
Paolo Cafasso Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paola Bruschi Executive Director & Vice President-Organization
Carlo Pavesio Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASICNET SPA15.90%301
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-13.34%90 622
KERING13.79%65 237
FAST RETAILING CO LTD18.25%51 462
ROSS STORES20.31%36 355
ZALANDO-7.56%11 800
