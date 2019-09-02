BasicNet : Update on the share buy-back plan

Turin, September 2, 2019 - Within the treasury share buy-back and utilization programme, authorised by the Shareholders' AGM of April 19th, 2019, whose commencement was announced on May 7th, 2019, BasicNet S.p.A., in the period August 26th and 30th, 2019, acquired on the MTA 28,000 Following these acquisitions, BasicNet holds 7,337,622 treasury shares, equal to 12.03% of the share capital.

Click on 'Attachment' to read the breakdown