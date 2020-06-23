Basilea Pharmaceutica : in Sale, Leaseback Pact for Headquarters Building

Log in
06/23/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. on Tuesday said it agreed the sale and leaseback agreement of its corporate headquarters building in Basel with the pension fund of UBS Group AG.

The Swiss biopharmaceutical company said it expects gross proceeds of about 19 million francs ($20 million) from the sale, adding that it will lease the building back and doesn't plan any other organizational changes.

Basilea said the move significantly increases its financial and operational flexibility.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 133 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2020 -30,5 M -32,3 M -32,3 M
Net Debt 2020 115 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 546 M 579 M 578 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 88,4%
Managers
NameTitle
David Veitch Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Scala Chairman
Adesh Kaul Chief Financial Officer
Laurenz Kellenberger Chief Scientific Officer
Marc Engelhardt Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG7.77%576
LONZA GROUP38.17%38 245
CELLTRION, INC.75.97%32 815
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.59%29 587
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.99%26 263
MODERNA, INC.231.03%25 176
