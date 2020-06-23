Basilea Pharmaceutica : in Sale, Leaseback Pact for Headquarters Building

By Colin Kellaher

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. on Tuesday said it agreed the sale and leaseback agreement of its corporate headquarters building in Basel with the pension fund of UBS Group AG.

The Swiss biopharmaceutical company said it expects gross proceeds of about 19 million francs ($20 million) from the sale, adding that it will lease the building back and doesn't plan any other organizational changes.

Basilea said the move significantly increases its financial and operational flexibility.

