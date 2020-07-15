Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Basilea Pharmaceutica AG    BSLN   CH0011432447

BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG

(BSLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Basilea reports the launch of antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Taiwan, triggering the second milestone payment related to Asia-Pacific

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Basel, Switzerland, July 15, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that its license partner, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, “Pfizer”), has launched the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Taiwan. The launch triggered the second milestone payment (USD 0.5 million) related to the Asia-Pacific territory from Pfizer to Basilea.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very pleased with the launch of Cresemba in Taiwan, which triggers the second launch milestone payment related to the Asia-Pacific region and follows the launch in Australia earlier this year. We are glad we can now bring Cresemba to patients in Taiwan and we are looking forward to our partner Pfizer making Cresemba more broadly available in the region, for the benefit of patients suffering from invasive mold infections."

In Taiwan, Cresemba is approved in adults for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and the treatment of mucormycosis in adult patients for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.1

In June 2017, Basilea entered into a licensing agreement with Pfizer for isavuconazole in Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel. The agreement was extended in November 2017 to China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and sixteen countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the agreement with Pfizer, Basilea is still eligible for regulatory and sales milestone payments of approximately USD 630 million, in addition to receiving mid-teen royalties on in-market sales of Cresemba.

Cresemba is currently marketed in 45 countries, including the United States, most EU member states and several additional countries inside and outside of Europe. For the twelve months to the end of the first quarter 2020, total "in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 220 million, a more than 30 percent growth year-on-year.2

About Cresemba (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.3 This is also the label in Taiwan. Cresemba is also approved in the United States and several additional countries in Europe and beyond.4 It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe and Australia for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Israel.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

  1. Taiwan Food & Drug Administration (TFDA), January 2020
  2. IQVIA, March 2020. In-market sales reported as moving annual total (MAT) in U.S. Dollar corrected for currency fluctuations.
  3. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: http://www.ema.europa.eu [Accessed: July 14, 2020]
  4. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to country.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
01:15aBasilea reports the launch of antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Taiwan,..
GL
07/10Basilea announces the start of the offer period of its partial repurchase off..
GL
06/30Basilea announces move of corporate headquarters to Allschwil, canton of Base..
GL
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: EasyJet, Wirecard, Bayer
06/25BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA : announces partial repurchase offer for at least CHF 90 m..
AQ
06/24Basilea successfully places CHF 125 million senior convertible bonds
GL
06/24Basilea launches the placement of CHF 100 million senior convertible bonds wi..
GL
06/23BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA : in Sale, Leaseback Pact for Headquarters Building
DJ
06/23Basilea enters into sale and leaseback agreement for corporate headquarters b..
GL
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New details emerge on the Wirecard scandal
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 133 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2020 -31,4 M -33,4 M -33,4 M
Net Debt 2020 115 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 554 M 590 M 589 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
Duration : Period :
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 85,14 CHF
Last Close Price 51,25 CHF
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Veitch Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Scala Chairman
Adesh Kaul Chief Financial Officer
Laurenz Kellenberger Chief Scientific Officer
Marc Engelhardt Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG9.37%590
LONZA GROUP53.57%42 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.51.79%29 181
MODERNA, INC.283.64%27 910
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.36%26 979
INCYTE CORPORATION17.98%21 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group