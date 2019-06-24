Basler AG: Announcement concerning capital increase from company funds and the issue of bonus shares

DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Ahrensburg, June 24, 2019 - The shareholders' meeting of Basler Aktiengesellschaft held on May 16, 2019, resolved to increase the company's share capital of Euro 3,500,000.00 by Euro 7,000,000.00 to Euro 10,500,000.00 in accordance with the provisions for capital increases from company funds (§§ 207 ff. of the German Stock Corporation Act - AktG). The capital increase will be effected by converting retained earnings in an amount of Euro 7,000,000.00 into share capital as resolved in the ordinary shareholders' meeting on May 16, 2019, under item 2 of the agenda. The capital increase will be performed by issuing 7,000,000.00 pieces of new no-par value shares with a notional portion of the share capital of Euro 1.00 per share. The new shares shall entitle the holders to partake in dividends as of January 1, 2019. The resolution of the capital increase from company funds is based on the annual financial statement of Basler Aktiengesellschaft as of December 31, 2018 approved by the supervisory board. This audited and approved annual financial statement includes an unqualified auditor's certificate of the company's auditor BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Lübeck. The management board was authorized with the approval of the supervisory board to determine further details of the implementation of the capital increase.

The corresponding change to the Articles of Association was entered in the Commercial Register at the Lübeck District Court on June 18, 2019 and thus became effective. The company's share capital now amounts to Euro 10,500,00.00 and is divided into 10,500,000.00 no-par value shares.

The reference date for the allocation of bonus shares is June 26, 2019. Our company's shareholders are entitled to bonus share in a ratio of 1:2 based on their previous shareholding according to ISIN DE0005102008 after the close of markets on the evening of June 26, 2019, such that two new shares are allocated to one old share. Since all shares of Basler AG are held in collective bank depositaries, shareholders do not need to undertake anything with regard to the allocation of bonus shares. The bonus shares will be allocated to eligible shareholders by security deposit credit based on their holdings of old shares after the close of markets on June 26, 2019.

The bonus shares will be given the same ISIN as the old shares (ISIN DE005102008). They are securitized by a global certificate deposited with Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main. The entitlement of shareholders to certification of their shares and any share of profit is excluded by the Articles of Association.

The shares of Basler AG will be listed "ex bonus" effective June 25, 2019.

The delivery date of the bonus shares that are included in the regulated market (prime standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be June 27, 2019.

Basler is the leading manufacturer of high-quality cameras and image processing components for industry, medicine, traffic and a variety of other markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses area scan and line scan cameras in compact housing dimensions, camera modules in board level variants for embedded solutions, 3D cameras, as well as frame grabber cards. The catalog is rounded off by our user-friendly pylon SDK plus a broad spectrum of accessories, including several developed specially for Basler and optimally harmonized for our cameras. Basler has three decades of experience in computer vision and is home to approximately 800 employees at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as in subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com