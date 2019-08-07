Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Basler AG    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Basler AG: Business figures for the first six months of 2019:

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:40am EDT

DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Basler AG: Business figures for the first six months of 2019:

07.08.2019 / 06:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
Business Figures / Six-month Report

Business figures for the first six months of 2019:
Basler publishes half year report and confirms sales and result forecast for 2019

- Incoming orders: Euro 84.2 million (previous year: Euro 79.8 million, 6 %)

- Sales: Euro 81.7 million (previous year: Euro 83.4 million, -2 %)

- EBITDA: Euro 13.7 million (previous year: Euro 24.4 million, -44 %)

- Pre-tax result: Euro 7.2 million (previous year: Euro 19.2 million, -62 %)

- Pre-tax return rate: 9 % (previous year: 23 %)

- Period surplus: Euro 4.8 million (previous year: Euro 14.6 million, -67 %)

- Free cash flow: Euro -16.5 million (previous year: Euro 5.9 million)

Ahrensburg, August 7, 2019 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of industrial cameras, is presenting final figures for the first six months of 2019 today.

In a very weak market environment, the group's incoming orders grew to Euro 84.2 million (previous year: Euro 79.8 million, 6 %) in the first six months. The group's sales of Euro 81.7 million were 2 % below the very strong first half year of 2018.

The market-related weak sales level meets an organization that grew considerably both organically and inorganically. Along with the currently weak market situation, the strategic expansion of the organization over the past quarters combined with the subsequent cost increases, particularly in R&D, marketing and sales, led to a decline of the pre-tax result to Euro 7.2 million (previous year: Euro 19.2 million, -62 %). The after-tax result amounted to Euro 4.8 million (previous year: Euro 14.6 million). At the end of the quarter, the free cash flow summed up to Euro -16.5 million (previous year: Euro 5.9 million). This includes extraordinary payments due to the acquisition in China.

On January 1st, 2019, the new Basler China corporation successfully started its business. However, as expected, the first quarter was strongly affected by taking over the stock of the Chinese distribution business acquired from the MVLZ company. In general, the integration process in the first half year of 2019 made good progress, similar to the Silicon Software GmbH acquired in the middle of last year. Both transactions considerably strengthen the group's market access as well as the technology and product portfolio.

Although the first half year of 2019 was modest, it was according to expectations and within the forecast communicated to the capital market. Based on present knowledge and the development of sales and incoming orders in the past months, the company expects a sideways movement of business for the second half year. However, overall, the economic outlook is dominated by a high uncertainty and the investment goods markets for semiconductor and electronics are significantly declining. Even though the current macroeconomic conditions have dampening effects and the risks of a recession are increasing, the management is positive about the future in general. Major growth drivers such as automation, image processing in new application fields outside the factory as well as the networking of intelligent machines and products (Industry 4.0 / IOT) are intact. The management confirms the forecast for the full financial year. According to this forecast, the group's sales 2019 will be in the middle to lower range of the sales corridor of Euro 160 - 180 million at a pre-tax return margin of 7 - 11 %. The company will continue to determinedly drive forth the implementation of the profitable growth strategy in the upcoming months.

The full six-month report 2019 can be seen on the company's website (www.baslerweb.com).
------------------------------

Basler is the leading manufacturer of high-quality cameras and image processing components for industry, medicine, traffic and a variety of other markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses area scan and line scan cameras in compact housing dimensions, camera modules in board level variants for embedded solutions, 3D cameras, as well as frame grabber cards. The catalog is rounded off by our user-friendly pylon SDK plus a broad spectrum of accessories, including several developed specially for Basler and optimally harmonized for our cameras. Basler has three decades of experience in computer vision and is home to approximately 800 employees.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008




Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

07.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 853193

 
End of News DGAP News Service

853193  07.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=853193&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASLER AG
12:40aBASLER AG : Business figures for the first six months of 2019:
EQ
07/16BASLER : Expands 3D Camera Portfolio with blaze
PU
07/10NOW EVEN MORE MODELS IN SERIES : Basler MED ace USB 3.0 cameras with 9 MP and 12..
PU
06/25BASLER AG : BONUS ISSUE: 2 new shares for 1 existing share
FA
06/24BASLER AG : Announcement concerning capital increase from company funds and the ..
PU
06/24BASLER AG : Announcement concerning capital increase from company funds and the ..
EQ
06/21BASLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/20BASLER AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
06/03BASLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/27BASLER ACE 2 : Next Generation of the ace Camera Series with Unique "Beyond" Fea..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 M
EBIT 2019 18,0 M
Net income 2019 12,5 M
Finance 2019 9,73 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 390 M
Chart BASLER AG
Duration : Period :
Basler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 50,38  €
Last Close Price 38,65  €
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Eckart Kottkamp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst W. Garbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASLER AG-5.65%432
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%38 072
ALLEGION25.05%9 308
FLIR SYSTEMS INC6.55%6 291
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 213
ADT INC-6.66%4 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group