BASLER AG
Basler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/13/2018 | 10:00am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2018 / 09:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: CFO
First name: Hardy
Last name(s): Mehl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
170.40 EUR 5623.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
170.4000 EUR 5623.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44791  13.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
