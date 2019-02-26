Basler AG: Preliminary business figures for 2018 - Basler closes the financial year 2018 on stable sales level and high profitability

26.02.2019 / 10:30

Corporate News

Preliminary business figures / annual balance sheet

Preliminary business figures for 2018: Basler closes the financial year 2018 on stable sales level and high profitability

- Sales Euro 150.0 million (2017: Euro 150.2 million)

- Incoming orders Euro 154.0 million (2017: Euro 153.6 million)

- EBITDA Euro 36.0 million (2017: Euro 40.0 million, -10 %)

- Earnings before taxes Euro 24.5 million (2017: Euro 29.8 million, -18 %)

- Free cash flow Euro 1.3 million (2017: Euro 22.0 million, -94 %)

Ahrensburg, February 26, 2019 - BASLER AG, one of the leading global manufacturers of industrial cameras, is releasing preliminary figures for fiscal year 2018 today.

In a stagnating market environment in 2018, the group's sales stabilized on the high level of the previous year and amounted to Euro 150.00 million (previous year: Euro 150.2 million) in 2018. Incoming orders amounted to Euro 154.0 million and were close to the previous year's level of Euro 153.6 million. Thus, Basler AG stabilized the sales level which increased by 50 % in 2017, compensating previous year's large projects in the electronics industry by business with a broader base of customers in less cyclic markets.

The earnings before taxes decreased to Euro 24.5 million (previous year: Euro 29.8 million), particularly due to planned strategic investments in the building up of personnel. Thus, the pre-tax margin summed up to 16.3 % (previous year: 19.8 %). With these results, Basler achieves the forecast communicated to the capital market.

The free cash flow calculated as sum of the cash flows from operations and cash flow for investments reached a value of Euro 1.3 million (previous year: Euro 22.0 million, -94 %). It was significantly impacted by the acquisition of Silicon Software GmbH in July 2018. The company reclassified the finance lease item from the operating cash flow to the financing cash flow and thus implements suggestions for improvement given by the German financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (DPR, Deutsche PrÃ¼fstelle fÃ¼r Rechnungslegung). Therefore, a positive correction for 2017 was made by Euro 3.4 million improving the comparability of the free cash flow.

These provisional figures are awaiting final approval by the auditors and the supervisory board. The definitive figures for fiscal year 2018 as well as the annual report for 2018 will be released on March 21, 2019.

The forecast for the financial year 2019 will also be released on March 21, 2019.

Basler is a leading manufacturer of high-quality cameras and camera accessories for industry, medicine, traffic and a variety of other markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses area scan and line scan cameras in compact housing dimensions, camera modules in board level variants for embedded solutions, and 3D cameras. The catalog is rounded off by our user-friendly pylon SDK plus a broad spectrum of accessories, including several developed specially for Basler and optimally harmonized for our cameras. Basler has three decades of experience in computer vision. The company is home to approximately 650 employees, at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, and at its subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, Asia, and North America

