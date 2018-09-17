DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares



17-Sep-2018 / 10:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR

Share buyback

Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

Ahrensburg, September 17, 2018 - The Basler AG has decided today to buy back additional own shares. On the basis of a solid liquidity as well as an effective resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting of June 4, 2014, the company wants to take advantage of the currently favorable share price in order to buy back additional non-par bearer shares via the stock market. The buyback will be carried out immediately. In February 2017, the company ultimately bought back non-par bearer shares on the capital market and currently holds 7.8 % (273,340 pieces) own shares.

-------------------------

Basler is a leading manufacturer of high-quality cameras and camera accessories for industry, medicine, traffic and a variety of other markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses area scan and line scan cameras in compact housing dimensions, camera modules in board level variants for embedded solutions, and 3D cameras. The catalog is rounded off by the user-friendly pylon SDK plus a broad spectrum of accessories, including several developed specially for Basler and optimally harmonized for their cameras. Basler has three decades of experience in computer vision. The company is home to approximately 600 employees, at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, and at its subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com