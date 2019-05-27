Basler ace 2: Next Generation of the ace Camera Series with Unique "Beyond" Features

27-May-2019

Camera manufacturer Basler presents a fundamentally new model series with its new camera series ace 2, which takes into account the rise of various customer needs with regard to cost-effective solutions for standard applications on the one hand, and increased performance requirements on the other. The ace 2 Basic product line is tailored to the standard tasks of a vision system, while the ace 2 Pro line provides valuable support for more demanding requirements, thanks to powerful new in-camera features such as Pixel Beyond and Compression Beyond.

Both product lines - ace 2 Basic and ace 2 Pro - feature state-of-the-art CMOS sensor technology, optimized hardware design, and improved image quality. Both lines are available with both GigE and USB 3.0 interfaces and can be combined with Basler's extensive accessory portfolio.

ace 2 Basic

The ace 2 Basic is specifically designed for the standard requirements of a vision system in terms of functionality and price awareness and fulfils these tasks in an exemplary manner and with the usual reliability. The first four models are equipped with Sony's IMX392 sensor, offer 2.3 megapixel resolution at a frame rate of 51 fps in the GigE version and up to 160 fps with USB 3.0 interface. The advantage for customers: they only pay for what they really need for their application.

ace 2 Pro

The four models of the ace 2 Pro line additionally offer powerful in-camera features: in addition to the proven PGI feature set, with Compression Beyond and Pixel Beyond, they include two unique new features, patent pending from Basler, which contribute directly to increasing the performance of a vision system.

The ace 2 Pro product line offers features that are unique in the market:

Compression Beyond compresses image data directly in the camera's FPGA, in real time and without sacrificing image quality. As a result, more bandwidth is available, which in turn ensures considerably higher frame rates, especially with GigE - up to two to three times the rate, depending on the image content. If required, the image data can be stored in compressed form in full resolution and thus require significantly less storage capacity. The advantage for customers: they can operate the GigE interface in their system with the same hardware up to twice as fast.

Pixel Beyond uses an interpolation method developed by Basler to change the pixel size. Similar to conventional binning functions, this allows the adjustment of various sensor characteristics. With Pixel Beyond, customers can, for example, scale the resolution according to their requirements and reduce unneeded data volumes.

In addition, Pixel Beyond can be used to simulate other sensor models. The advantage for customers: the characteristics of any discontinued sensor models can be reproduced individually. This allows for an easy redesign without having to reconfigure the entire vision system.

With the new ace 2, Basler Product Manager Michael Rieck sees customers well equipped for the future: 'The ace 2 offers maximum investment security, outstanding performance and cost advantages. In addition to the numerous improvements in hardware and software, we have also further optimized our production processes. This makes Basler and the ace 2 the ideal choice for new design-in projects'.

More Information:baslerweb.com/ace2

Image Caption: The new ace generation: ace 2 Basic and ace 2 Pro

