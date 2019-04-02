Log in
Correction of a release from 29/03/2019, 13:19 CET/CEST - Basler AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

04/02/2019 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Basler AG
Correction of a release from 29/03/2019, 13:19 CET/CEST - Basler AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

02.04.2019 / 10:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 29.03.2019

1. Details of issuer
Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
29 March 2019 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 4.69 % 3,500,000
Previous publication 5.15 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
164,081 4.69 % %


02.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794623  02.04.2019 

© EQS 2019
