Correction of a release from 29/03/2019, 13:19 CET/CEST - Basler AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
04/02/2019 | 04:50am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Basler AG
02.04.2019 / 10:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction of a publication dated 29.03.2019
1. Details of issuer
Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
29 March 2019
4. Share-position
Share-position in %
total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation
4.69 %
3,500,000
Previous publication
5.15 %
/
5. Details
absolute
in %
direct
indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG)
direct
indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG)
164,081
4.69 %
%
