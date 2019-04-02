DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Basler AG

Correction of a release from 29/03/2019, 13:19 CET/CEST - Basler AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



02.04.2019 / 10:48

Correction of a publication dated 29.03.2019



1. Details of issuer Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 29 March 2019

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 4.69 % 3,500,000 Previous publication 5.15 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 164,081 4.69 % %

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

