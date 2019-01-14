In Series Production: ace U with 20 MP Resolution

14-Jan-2019

The camera manufacturer Basler has expanded the portfolio of its most successful camera series: Four new ace U models with the rolling shutter IMX183 CMOS sensor from the Sony Exmor R-series have now entered series production. The cameras offer a resolution of 20 megapixels with a 1″ sensor size and a compact design with 29 x 29 mm footprint. This combination makes the four new ace U models particularly attractive for the inspection of the finest structures, as required by PCB or display production, for example. Considering the constantly increasing resolutions of modern displays, the latter requires continuously higher resolutions in the inspecting cameras. The four new high-resolution ace U models have Basler's PGI feature set for color and monochrome cameras, which corrects unwanted artifacts. This provides users with a particularly good evaluation on a pixel level. As a result, Basler enables a detailed inspection of high-resolution displays with excellent image quality at a very attractive price.

The innovative BI (back-illuminated) sensor technology of the Sony IMX183 provides outstanding sensitivity and low noise at a small pixel size of 2.4 µm. With this particularly light-sensitive sensors, the four new ace cameras offer excellent image quality even in low light conditions.

All four new ace U models are available with a GigE and USB 3.0 interface and include the PGI feature set, the unique combination of 5x5 Debayering, Color-Anti-Aliasing, Denoising and Improved Sharpness. The GigE models also excel with high-performance GigE Vision 2.0 features such as PTP. Basler's free pylon Camera Software Suite ensures the fast and simple integration of the ace cameras.

More Information: www.baslerweb.com/new-ace

Caption: Now in series production! Four new Basler ace U models with 20 MP resolution and Sony IMX183 sensor.

