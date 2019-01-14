Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Basler AG    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG (BSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/14 04:57:30 am
129.3 EUR   -1.00%
2018BASLER AG : quaterly earnings release
2018BASLER AG : Going back up
2018BASLER AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

In Series Production: ace U with 20 MP Resolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 04:29am EST
14-Jan-2019

The camera manufacturer Basler has expanded the portfolio of its most successful camera series: Four new ace U models with the rolling shutter IMX183 CMOS sensor from the Sony Exmor R-series have now entered series production. The cameras offer a resolution of 20 megapixels with a 1″ sensor size and a compact design with 29 x 29 mm footprint. This combination makes the four new ace U models particularly attractive for the inspection of the finest structures, as required by PCB or display production, for example. Considering the constantly increasing resolutions of modern displays, the latter requires continuously higher resolutions in the inspecting cameras. The four new high-resolution ace U models have Basler's PGI feature set for color and monochrome cameras, which corrects unwanted artifacts. This provides users with a particularly good evaluation on a pixel level. As a result, Basler enables a detailed inspection of high-resolution displays with excellent image quality at a very attractive price.

The innovative BI (back-illuminated) sensor technology of the Sony IMX183 provides outstanding sensitivity and low noise at a small pixel size of 2.4 µm. With this particularly light-sensitive sensors, the four new ace cameras offer excellent image quality even in low light conditions.

All four new ace U models are available with a GigE and USB 3.0 interface and include the PGI feature set, the unique combination of 5x5 Debayering, Color-Anti-Aliasing, Denoising and Improved Sharpness. The GigE models also excel with high-performance GigE Vision 2.0 features such as PTP. Basler's free pylon Camera Software Suite ensures the fast and simple integration of the ace cameras.

More Information: www.baslerweb.com/new-ace

Caption: Now in series production! Four new Basler ace U models with 20 MP resolution and Sony IMX183 sensor.

Note: Please note that most browsers cannot display 4c pictures. Please right-click picture and select Save Target As... to download and store the picture on your PC. Afterwards, you can view it with an appropriate program.

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASLER AG
04:29aIN SERIES PRODUCTION : ace U with 20 MP Resolution
PU
2018BASLER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
2018BASLER : is launching dart BCON for MIPI Development Kit with Qualcomm's Snapdra..
PU
2018BASLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018BASLER AG : Business figures for the first nine months of 2018: Basler closes th..
PU
2018BASLER AG : Business figures for the first nine months of 2018: Basler closes th..
EQ
2018BASLER AG : quaterly earnings release
2018BASLER AG : Basler AG specifies sales expectation and increases profit forecast ..
EQ
2018IN SERIES PRODUCTION : Four New ace U Models with the IMX287 and IMX273 Sensors ..
PU
2018BASLER : New ace U Models with 20 MP Resolution
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 154 M
EBIT 2018 26,6 M
Net income 2018 18,3 M
Debt 2018 2,57 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 22,93
P/E ratio 2019 21,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
Capitalization 457 M
Chart BASLER AG
Duration : Period :
Basler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 186 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Eckart Kottkamp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst W. Garbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASLER AG5.32%527
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%38 217
ALLEGION2.96%7 828
FLIR SYSTEMS2.43%6 126
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 292
S1 CORP--.--%3 401
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.