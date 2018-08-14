Log in
BASLER AG
Series Production Start: Four New ace U Models with the IMX287 and IMX273 Sensors from Sony

08/14/2018 | 08:26am CEST
14-Aug-2018

The four new ace U GigE models from camera manufacturer Basler feature resolutions of VGA and 1.6 megapixels and have now moved into series production. They are equipped with the IMX287 and IMX273 sensors from Sony's Pregius series and deliver up to 293 frames per second.

The IMX273 sensor offers the well-known outstanding Pregius image quality, high speeds and low noise. The IMX287 sensor, on the other hand, has twice the pixel size with an edge length of 6.9 µm. This results in an increased saturation capacity and a higher dynamic range with the same sensitivity and also low noise.

Both sensors feature the Ultra Short Exposure Time Mode, which enables extremely short exposure times of up to one microsecond (1 µs). This makes the cameras particularly attractive for applications with fast movement, such as in the print sector. With their features, the four ace U models are also ideally suited as upgrades for CCD cameras with low resolutions.

The four new ace U GigE cameras include the feature set PGI, a unique combination of 5x5 debayering, color-anti-aliasing, denoising and improved sharpness. The models also offer powerful GigE Vision 2.0 features such as PTP.

More Information:www.baslerweb.com/new-ace

Image Caption: Now in series production: four new Basler ace U GigE models with the Sony Pregius sensors IMX287 and IMX273.

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 06:25:05 UTC
