Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Basler Aktiengesellschaft    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

11-March-2020 / 16:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR

Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

Ahrensburg, March 11, 2020 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Basler AG have decided today to buy back additional own shares. On the basis of a solid liquidity as well as an effective resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting of May 16, 2019, the company wants to take advantage of the currently favorable share price in order to buy back additional non-par bearer shares via the stock market. The buyback will be carried out starting as soon as possible. In November 2018, the company ultimately bought back non-par bearer shares on the capital market and currently holds 4.7 % (492,243 pieces) of own shares.

------

Basler is the leading manufacturer of high-quality cameras and image processing components for industry, medicine, traffic and a variety of other markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses area scan and line scan cameras in compact housing dimensions, camera modules in board level variants for embedded solutions, 3D cameras, as well as frame grabber cards. The catalog is rounded off by our user-friendly pylon SDK plus a broad spectrum of accessories, including several developed specially for Basler and optimally harmonized for our cameras. Basler has three decades of experience in computer vision and is home to approximately 800 employees.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008




Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

11-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 994849

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

994849  11-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
11:25aBASLER AG : Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares
EQ
02/25BASLER AG : Preliminary business figures for 2019 - Basler closes the financial ..
PU
02/25BASLER AG : Preliminary business figures for 2019 - Basler closes the financial ..
EQ
02/11NEW AI VISION SOLUTION KIT WITH CLOU : Basler Introduces Embedded Vision System ..
PU
01/21BASLER AT EMBEDDED WORLD 2020 : Innovative Embedded Vision Solutions in Cooperat..
PU
2019BASLER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
2019BASLER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
2019BASLER AG : Business figures for the first nine months of 2019 - Basler increase..
PU
2019BASLER AG : Business figures for the first nine months of 2019 - Basler increase..
EQ
2019BASLER AG AND DRAG AND BOT GMBH : Joint Integration Project Facilitates Robot Pr..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 162 M
EBIT 2019 17,2 M
Net income 2019 12,0 M
Debt 2019 5,28 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 34,7x
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,55x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 408 M
Chart BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Basler Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 53,36  €
Last Close Price 40,75  €
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Eckart Kottkamp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst W. Garbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-25.09%462
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.21%46 211
ALLEGION PLC-4.94%10 963
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.17%8 155
FLIR SYSTEMS INC-28.08%5 035
ADT INC.-33.92%3 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group