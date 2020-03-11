DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares



11-March-2020 / 16:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR

Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

Ahrensburg, March 11, 2020 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Basler AG have decided today to buy back additional own shares. On the basis of a solid liquidity as well as an effective resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting of May 16, 2019, the company wants to take advantage of the currently favorable share price in order to buy back additional non-par bearer shares via the stock market. The buyback will be carried out starting as soon as possible. In November 2018, the company ultimately bought back non-par bearer shares on the capital market and currently holds 4.7 % (492,243 pieces) of own shares.

------

Basler is the leading manufacturer of high-quality cameras and image processing components for industry, medicine, traffic and a variety of other markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses area scan and line scan cameras in compact housing dimensions, camera modules in board level variants for embedded solutions, 3D cameras, as well as frame grabber cards. The catalog is rounded off by our user-friendly pylon SDK plus a broad spectrum of accessories, including several developed specially for Basler and optimally harmonized for our cameras. Basler has three decades of experience in computer vision and is home to approximately 800 employees.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com