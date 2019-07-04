Bass Oil : Appendix 3B

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

75,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) and 37,500,000 options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares (Placement options) under an institutional placement as detailed in Bass Oil's ASX announcement dated 5 July 2019 (Placement).

Up to 1,340,583,741 fully paid ordinary shares and up to 670,291,870 options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares under a non- renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue).

The exact number of shares and options to be issued under the rights issue is to be finalised and is subject to reconciliation of shareholder entitlements and rounding.