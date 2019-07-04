Bass Oil : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).
Listed Options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares (Options).
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
75,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) and 37,500,000 options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares (Placement options) under an institutional placement as detailed in Bass Oil's ASX announcement dated 5 July 2019 (Placement).
Up to 1,340,583,741 fully paid ordinary shares and up to 670,291,870 options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares under a non- renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue).
The exact number of shares and options to be issued under the rights issue is to be finalised and is subject to reconciliation of shareholder entitlements and rounding.
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares.
Options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares having an exercise price of $0.004 (0.4 cents) per share and an expiry date of 30 July 2021.
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Yes, the Shares rank equally with the fully paid shares on issue.
Options do not rank equally with the fully paid shares on issue. Options entitle the holder to acquire fully paid ordinary shares, which ordinary shares will rank equally with other fully paid shares on issue.
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
$0.002 (0.2 cents) per Share.
Options are issued for no further consideration (free attaching Options)
The funds to be raised will be primarily used for the drilling of up to two low risk Bunian development wells, pursuing business development opportunities and to provide funds to pay the fourth and final deferred payment instalment amount owing in respect of Bass Oil's acquisition of the Tangai- Sukananti Project as detailed in the Company's ASX announcement dated 5 July 2019.
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity
Yes.
that has obtained security
holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
24 May 2019
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
Number of +securities issued
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
75,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and
37,500,000 options to acquire fully paid Ordinary shares (issued under the Placement).
6d
Number
of
+securities
issued
Nil.
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e
+securities
Number
of
issued
Nil.
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Up to 1,340,583,741 fully paid ordinary shares and up to 670,291,870 Options (issued under the Rights Issue).
N/A.
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A.
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1 Capacity: Up to 479,512,633
7.1A Capacity: Up to 394,675,088
___________
Total Up to 874,187,721
7 +Issue dates
8 July 2019 (Placement)
30 July 2019 (Rights Issue)
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
Up to 4,021,751,222.
Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares.
Up to 707,791,870.
Options exercisable at
$0.004 (0.4 cents)
expiring on 30 July
2021
Number
+Class
Nil
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
No dividends will be paid in the foreseeable future.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval No. required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
Non-renounceable.
1:2 (one new share for every two shares held) and 1 new option for every two new shares subscribed for and issued under the Rights Issue.
14
+Class of +securities to which the
Fully paid ordinary shares.
offer relates
Options to acquire fully paid ordinary
shares having an exercise price of $0.004
(0.4 cents) per share and an expiry date of
30 July 2021
+Record date to determine 10 July 2019 entitlements
Will holdings on differentN/A. registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Fractional entitlements of less than one share will be rounded up.
Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand are eligible to participate.
19 Closing date for receipt of 25 July 2019 acceptances or renunciations
