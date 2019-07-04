Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bass Oil Ltd    BAS   AU000000BAS3

BASS OIL LTD

(BAS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/03
0.003 AUD   +20.00%
06/12BASS OIL : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – May 2019
PU
05/12BASS OIL : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – April 2019
PU
04/23BASS OIL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bass Oil : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

BASS OIL LIMITED

ABN

13 008 694 817

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).

Listed Options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares (Options).

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

75,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) and 37,500,000 options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares (Placement options) under an institutional placement as detailed in Bass Oil's ASX announcement dated 5 July 2019 (Placement).

Up to 1,340,583,741 fully paid ordinary shares and up to 670,291,870 options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares under a non- renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue).

The exact number of shares and options to be issued under the rights issue is to be finalised and is subject to reconciliation of shareholder entitlements and rounding.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares.

Options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares having an exercise price of $0.004 (0.4 cents) per share and an expiry date of 30 July 2021.

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Yes, the Shares rank equally with the fully paid shares on issue.

Options do not rank equally with the fully paid shares on issue. Options entitle the holder to acquire fully paid ordinary shares, which ordinary shares will rank equally with other fully paid shares on issue.

  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

$0.002 (0.2 cents) per Share.

Options are issued for no further consideration (free attaching Options)

The funds to be raised will be primarily used for the drilling of up to two low risk Bunian development wells, pursuing business development opportunities and to provide funds to pay the fourth and final deferred payment instalment amount owing in respect of Bass Oil's acquisition of the Tangai- Sukananti Project as detailed in the Company's ASX announcement dated 5 July 2019.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

Yes.

that has obtained security

holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

24 May 2019

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of +securities issued

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

75,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and

37,500,000 options to acquire fully paid Ordinary shares (issued under the Placement).

6d

Number

of

+securities

issued

Nil.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e

+securities

Number

of

issued

Nil.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Up to 1,340,583,741 fully paid ordinary shares and up to 670,291,870 Options (issued under the Rights Issue).

N/A.

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A.

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7.1 Capacity: Up to 479,512,633

7.1A Capacity: Up to 394,675,088

___________

Total Up to 874,187,721

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 July 2019 (Placement)

30 July 2019 (Rights Issue)

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

Up to 4,021,751,222.

Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares.

Up to 707,791,870.

Options exercisable at

$0.004 (0.4 cents)

expiring on 30 July

2021

Number

+Class

Nil

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

No dividends will be paid in the foreseeable future.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval No. required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

Non-renounceable.

1:2 (one new share for every two shares held) and 1 new option for every two new shares subscribed for and issued under the Rights Issue.

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Fully paid ordinary shares.

offer relates

Options to acquire fully paid ordinary

shares having an exercise price of $0.004

(0.4 cents) per share and an expiry date of

30 July 2021

  1. +Record date to determine 10 July 2019 entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different N/A. registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Fractional entitlements of less than one share will be rounded up.

Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand are eligible to participate.

19 Closing date for receipt of 25 July 2019 acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bass Oil Limited published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 01:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASS OIL LTD
06/12BASS OIL : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – May 2019
PU
05/13BASS OIL : Continues Steady Monthly Production in Indonesia as Oil Price Rises
AQ
05/12BASS OIL : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – April 2019
PU
04/23BASS OIL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
04/16BASS OIL : Releases its Quarterly Sales and Production Update for March Quarter
AQ
04/09BASS OIL : Reports Rise in Indonesian Oil Output Ahead of Planned Well Work
AQ
04/09BASS OIL : Achieves Increased Monthly Production in Indonesia as Oil Price Rises
AQ
03/19BASS OIL : continues strong monthly oil production at Tangai Sukananti onshore I..
AQ
02/11BASS OIL : Completes Bunian 5 Well Site Construction, Records Strong Monthly Oil..
AQ
01/25BASS OIL : Increases Quarterly Oil Production by 83% at Indonesian Onshore Field..
AQ
More news
Chart BASS OIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Bass Oil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Guistino Guglielmo Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Francis Mullins Chairman
Hector MacKenzie Gordon Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Llewellyn Lindh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn M. Hamilton Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASS OIL LTD-16.67%5
CNOOC LTD10.20%76 954
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.97%68 376
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.01%50 604
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-20.53%36 794
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.84%35 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About