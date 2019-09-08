Bass Oil : Drilling Bunian-5 for Major Production Boost

Bass engaged UNPAD in Indonesia, an independent petroleum geoscience and engineering consultancy associated with the Padjadjaran University, to conduct a Plan Of Field Development (POFD) being a major, multi-disciplinary, integrated study over the entire Tangai-Sukananti KSO. This project was complemented by internal geological and geophysical resources. The outcome of the study informed a full re-assessment of the Oil in Place, Reserve and Resource Potential of the asset, to optimize drilling locations and field development.

The Tangai-Sukananti KSO is located in the mature oil and gas producing South Sumatra Basin and includes the Bunian and Tangai Oil Fields which lie along an extensive trend of large oil fields north-west and southeast of the KSO.

Optimal drilling locations, including Bunian-5, have been identified as part of the outcome of the integrated field studies in the KSO. Bass commissioned the studies following the acquisition of its 55% stake in the license, which includes the current producing Bunian and Tangai Oil Fields.

Australia's Bass Oil Limited (ASX: BAS) is pleased to announce that the PDSI Rig 20/Emsco D2 is mobilizing to the Bunian-5 site and will commence drilling activities shortly. Given Bunian-5 is a development well, the Company is confident in its success. This well is expected to double the production at the Company's producing Tangai-Sukananti KSO, located in onshore Sumatra, Indonesia.

Summary of Results

The Bunian Field was discovered in 1998. Bunian-1 and Bunian-3ST2 are currently in production (figure 1). The entire KSO area is fully defined by the 2011 Sukananti 3D seismic survey data, which was comprehensively reprocessed in 2014 to a very high quality.

The Bunian Field is a SW-NE trending anticline bounded by faults to the south, west and east. The elongated structure has two structural crests mapped at the primary objective TRM3SS reservoir level (figure 1). Bunian-5 will test one of these crests and confirm the oil potential of the northern half of the Bunian Field. The Bunian Field contains oil at 3 reservoir levels (figure 2). Bunian-5 will target the primary TRM3SS and secondary GRM and K reservoir levels, which have produced or tested oil at Bunian-1 (TRM3SS), Bunian-3ST2 (TRM3SS and K) and Bunian-4 (TRM3SS and GRM) wells (figure 1, 2).

For the combined reservoirs, the Bunian field has total best-estimate remaining recoverable reserves of 2.09 million barrels of oil JV share (0.602 million barrels oil net entitlement reserves to Bass). Bunian-5 is modelled to access 0.546 million barrels of undeveloped recoverable oil JV share at the primary TRM3SS reservoir level.

Bunian-5 will be drilled from the surface location of the Bunian-4 deviated well. Initial production from the primary objective TRM3SS is estimated to be 750 barrels oil per day. A successful Bunian-5 will accelerate drainage of the oil field within the KSO contract term of July, 2025.

Bunian-5 has been approved by the Indonesian regulator and is shortly to spud. It is estimated to take 30 days to reach total depth of approximately 1700 metres and in the success case, will be completed and brought into production immediately. The drilling expenditure will be fully cost recoverable against existing production under the terms of the KSO. Joint Venture participants in the KSO are Bass Oil Ltd, Operator 55% and Mega Adhyaksa Pratama Sukananto Ltd (MAPS) 45%.

Further targets of future drilling shown on Figure 1. In addition to the existing fields, Bass has successfully defined two exploration prospects being Sukananti Updip and Bunian West. Both prospects target oil potential at multiple reservoir levels which contain the oil in the existing Bunian and Tangai Fields.

