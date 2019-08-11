Bass Oil : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – July 2019

Bass is progressing evaluations and negotiations aimed at securing one or more onshore Indonesian acquisition targets

Australian-based, Indonesian oil producer, Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) is pleased to provide its monthly operations update for July 2019. Total field production at Tangai-Sukananti for the month was 23,400 barrels of oil JV Share or 12,870 barrels of oil Bass share. July oil sales totalled 23,622 barrels of oil JV Share or 12,992 barrels Bass share. Monthly average oil production for July was 755 bopd the second highest rate on record.

The average monthly realised oil price for July was US$61.26 compared with a monthly average oil price of US$61.01 per barrel recorded in June. The fields continue to generate positive cash contributions to the business with field operating costs at US$20 per barrel.

Production Operations

A well service rig was mobilised to site to carry out the Bunian 1 and Tangai 1 pump repairs. Both wells were returned to production. As a result, production for the month averaged 755 bopd during July, the second highest average daily rate on record.

The team in Indonesia has sourced and contracted workover rig to perform the remaining well work which includes the Tangai 3 pump repair, the Bunian 4 workover and the Tangai 4 conversion to water injector. This work will commence in early September.

Development Planning

Bass has received tenders for the provision of 750 horsepower capacity drilling rig for the drilling of the Bunian 5 well. The team in Jakarta has negotiated and finalised contract terms and conditions with the preferred tenderer. The contract award recommendation has been submitted to Pertamina and is awaiting approval. The aim is to drill the Bunian 5 as soon as the rig is available which is now likely to be October.

Bunian 5 is expected to double production from the field taking up the remaining available production capacity of the Tangai-Sukananti field facilities as well as increasing developed reserves.

Business Development

Bass is progressing evaluations and negotiations aimed at securing one or more onshore Indonesian acquisition targets, particularly those closest to its existing oil production infrastructure, as the Company looks to add additional prospective oil properties to its portfolio.

