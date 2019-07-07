Bass Oil : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – June 2019

Australian-based, Indonesian oil producer, Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) is pleased to provide its monthly operations update for June 2019. Total field production at Tangai-Sukananti for the month was 18,968 barrels of oil JV Share or 10,432 barrels of oil net to Bass. June oil sales totalled 19,000 barrels of oil JV Share or 10,450 barrels net to Bass. Monthly average oil production for June was 632 bopd.

The Bunian 1 and Tangai 1 pump repairs complete and the wells returned to production

Monthly production achieved in June at Tangai Sukananti an average of 632 barrels of oil per day JV share

The average monthly realised oil price for June was US$61.01 compared with a monthly average oil price of US$67.78 per barrel recorded in April. The fields continue to generate positive cash contributions to the business with field operating costs below US$25 per barrel.

Production Operations

A well service rig was mobilised to site to carry out the Bunian 1 and Tangai 1 pump repairs. Both wells have now been returned to production and are cleaning up post the workovers. As a result production is expected to return gradually to over 700 bopd during July.

In June the field continued to perform well with production 632 bopd JV share. This was a pleasing result considering that the Bunian 1, Tangai 1 and Tangai 3 wells shut in due to downhole pump failures.

The team in Indonesia is currently sourcing a workover rig to perform the remaining well work including the Tangai 3 pump repair, the Bunian 4 workover and the Tangai 4 conversion to water injector. This work will commence as soon as possible.

Development Planning

Bass has received tenders for the provision of 750 horsepower capacity drilling rig for the drilling of the Bunian 5 well. The team in Jakarta is negotiating and finalising contract terms and conditions with the preferred tenderer. The contract award expected shortly thereafter. The aim is to drill the Bunian 5 as soon as the rig is available which is now likely to be October.

Bunian 5 is expected to double production from the field taking up the remaining available production capacity of the Tangai-Sukananti field facilities as well as increasing developed reserves.

Business Development

Bass continues discussions aimed at securing one or more onshore Indonesian acquisition targets, particularly those closest to its existing oil production infrastructure, as the Company looks to add additional prospective oil properties to its portfolio.

