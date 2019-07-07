Log in
BASS OIL LTD

BASS OIL LTD

(BAS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/05
0.002 AUD   -33.33%
07/07BASS OIL : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – June 2019
PU
07/04BASS OIL : Appendix 3B
PU
07/04BASS OIL : Rights Issue Prospectus
PU
Bass Oil : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – June 2019

07/07/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update - June 2019

Release Date: 8 July 2019

Highlights

  • Monthly production achieved in June at Tangai Sukananti an average of 632 barrels of oil per day JV share
  • June production totalled 18,968 barrels of oil JV share or 10,432 barrels net to Bass
  • June oil sales totalled 19,000 barrels of oil JV Share or 10,450 barrels net to Bass
  • Monthly average oil price was US$61.01
  • The Bunian 1 and Tangai 1 pump repairs complete and the wells returned to production

Monthly Production and Sales:

Tangai-Sukananti Historical Production (55% basis)

Production (kbbl)

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Australian-based, Indonesian oil producer, Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) is pleased to provide its monthly operations update for June 2019. Total field production at Tangai-Sukananti for the month was 18,968 barrels of oil JV Share or 10,432 barrels of oil net to Bass. June oil sales totalled 19,000 barrels of oil JV Share or 10,450 barrels net to Bass. Monthly average oil production for June was 632 bopd.

Bass Oil Limited

Level 5, 11-19 Bank Pl.,

T + 61 3 9927 3000

admin@bassoil.com.au

ACN: 008 694 817

Melbourne 3000

F + 61 3 9614 6533

www.bassoil.com.au

Victoria, Australia

The average monthly realised oil price for June was US$61.01 compared with a monthly average oil price of US$67.78 per barrel recorded in April. The fields continue to generate positive cash contributions to the business with field operating costs below US$25 per barrel.

Production Operations

A well service rig was mobilised to site to carry out the Bunian 1 and Tangai 1 pump repairs. Both wells have now been returned to production and are cleaning up post the workovers. As a result production is expected to return gradually to over 700 bopd during July.

In June the field continued to perform well with production 632 bopd JV share. This was a pleasing result considering that the Bunian 1, Tangai 1 and Tangai 3 wells shut in due to downhole pump failures.

The team in Indonesia is currently sourcing a workover rig to perform the remaining well work including the Tangai 3 pump repair, the Bunian 4 workover and the Tangai 4 conversion to water injector. This work will commence as soon as possible.

Development Planning

Bass has received tenders for the provision of 750 horsepower capacity drilling rig for the drilling of the Bunian 5 well. The team in Jakarta is negotiating and finalising contract terms and conditions with the preferred tenderer. The contract award expected shortly thereafter. The aim is to drill the Bunian 5 as soon as the rig is available which is now likely to be October.

Bunian 5 is expected to double production from the field taking up the remaining available production capacity of the Tangai-Sukananti field facilities as well as increasing developed reserves.

Business Development

Bass continues discussions aimed at securing one or more onshore Indonesian acquisition targets, particularly those closest to its existing oil production infrastructure, as the Company looks to add additional prospective oil properties to its portfolio.

For further information please contact:

Tino Guglielmo

Managing Director

Bass Oil Limited

Ph: +61 3 9927 3000

Email: tino.guglielmo@bassoil.com.au

About Bass Oil Limited:

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) (www.bassoil.com.au) is an ASX-listed exploration and production company featuring low cost onshore oil production in Indonesia and a management and Board team with a proven track record in delivering shareholder value. Bass has realigned its corporate strategy following the landmark acquisition of a 55% interest in the Tangai-Sukananti KSO producing assets located in the prolific oil & gas region of South Sumatra, Indonesia.

As at May 2019, the Tangai-Sukananti KSO was producing on average 710 bopd from 4 wells (100% JV share). Bass reports Net Entitlement 2P Oil Reserves of 0.602 million. Bass is building towards a substantial onshore Indonesian oil

  • gas business with a clear focus on executing opportunities in South Sumatra as they present. Bass has a strong and committed shareholder base with Board and management holding in excess of 16% of issued capital.

Disclaimer

Bass Oil Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 02:52:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Guistino Guglielmo Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Francis Mullins Chairman
Hector MacKenzie Gordon Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Llewellyn Lindh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robyn M. Hamilton Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASS OIL LTD-33.33%4
CNOOC LTD9.70%76 388
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.93%67 698
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.56%51 399
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.89%36 876
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.95%35 690
