Bass Oil : Rights Issue Prospectus

BASS OIL LIMITED ACN 008 694 817 RIGHTS ISSUE PROSPECTUS For a pro-ratanon-renounceable rights issue to Eligible Shareholders of 1 New Share for every 2 Shares held on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.002 per New Share with 1 free attaching New Option for every 2 New Shares subscribed for and issued (each such New Option exercisable at $0.004 on or before 30 July 2021). Important Information The Rights Issue closes at 5.00pm Melbourne time on 25 July 2019 (or such later date as the Directors, in their absolute discretion may determine). This is an important document that should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand it you should consult your professional advisers without delay. An investment in the securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.

Important information Important notice You should read this entire Prospectus carefully. It is important that you consider the risk factors (see Section 4) that could affect the Company's financial performance, before deciding on your course of action. This Prospectus is dated 5 July 2019. A copy of this Prospectus was lodged with ASIC on 5 July 2019. No New Securities will be allotted or issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus (being the expiry date of this Prospectus). The Company will apply to the ASX for the New Shares and the New Options to be quoted on the ASX within 7 days after the date of this Prospectus. Applications for New Shares offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies this Prospectus. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out a shareholders' Entitlement to participate in the Offer. Eligible Shareholders who do not take up their Entitlement will have their existing interest in the Company diluted. Please refer to Section 1 for details of how to accept the Offer. The Company has not authorised any person to give information, or to make any representation, in connection with this Prospectus which is not contained in the Prospectus or inconsistent with it. Any information or representation not so contained, or inconsistent with the information in this Prospectus, may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus. Some words in this Prospectus have defined meanings. The definitions appear in Section 7 at the end of this Prospectus. References to dollars are to Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated. All amounts stated in this Prospectus may be subject to slight variation due to rounding. This Prospectus contains an offer to Eligible Shareholders in Australia or in New Zealand of "continuously quoted securities" (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult. Please refer to Section 1 for further information concerning the nature of this Prospectus. Neither the ASIC nor the ASX take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus, or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. Foreign Shareholders and Foreign jurisdictions The New Securities are not being offered or sold to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of New Securities is being made in reliance on the transitional provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand) and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016 (New Zealand). This document has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand). This document is not an investment statement or prospectus under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that an investment statement or prospectus under New Zealand law is required to contain. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any place where it would not be lawful to make such an offer, nor does it constitute an offer to any person to whom it would not be lawful to make such an offer. Ineligible Foreign Shareholders are not entitled to participate in the Rights Issue. page 1

Future performance Except as required by law, and only then to the extent required, neither the Company nor any other person, guarantees the future performance of the Company or any return on any investment made pursuant to this Prospectus. Any investment in the New Securities should be considered speculative. Enquiries If you have any queries about your Entitlement or the Offer, please contact the company between the hours of 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEST), Monday to Friday: Phone: +61 3 9927 300 Email: admin@bassoil.com.au Alternatively, contact your stockbroker or other professional advisor. page 2

Chairman's letter 5 July 2019 Dear Shareholder On behalf of the Board of Bass Oil Limited, I am pleased to invite you to participate in a non-renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to a total of approximately $2.7 million. The Rights Issue provides all Eligible Shareholders the opportunity to invest in 1 New Share for every 2 Shares held at 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on the Record Date (10 July 2019) with 1 free attaching New Option for every 2 New Shares subscribed for and issued (with each New Option being exercisable at $0.004 up until 30 July 2021). The New Shares will be issued at $0.002 per New Share. In addition, Eligible Shareholders may apply for Additional Shares (and attaching Additional Options) over and above their Entitlement at the same price of $0.002 per Additional Share, if and to the extent there is any Shortfall. Further details are included in Section 1.2 of the Prospectus. The Rights Issue is not underwritten and funds to be raised from the Rights Issue will be primarily used for the drilling of up to two low risk Bunian development wells, pursuing business development opportunities and to provide funds to pay the fourth and final deferred instalment amount owing to Cooper Energy of $770,000 in respect of the Company's acquisition of the Tangai-Sukananti asset.. Further information about the Rights Issue including the timetable for completion is detailed in this Prospectus. The Prospectus was lodged with ASIC on 5 July 2019 and a copy will be sent to all Shareholders of the Company who are on the register of members as at 7.00pm on 10 July 2019 and who have registered addresses in Australia or New Zealand. To find out what you need to do to participate in the Rights Issue, please refer to the attached Entitlement and Acceptance Form which sets out the details of your Entitlement and how to accept all or a portion of your Entitlement. I urge you to read the Prospectus thoroughly. The Prospectus is intended to be read in conjunction with publicly available information relation to the Company. This information regarding the Company can be accessed via links on the Company website, www.bassoil.com.au On behalf of the Directors, I commend this Offer to you. Yours sincerely Mr Peter Mullins Chairman page 1

Table of Contents 1. Details of the Offer 1 2. Company Overview 5 3. Purpose and Effect of the Rights Issue on the Company 5 4. Risk Factors 10 5. Additional Information 13 6. Authorisation 19 7. Glossary 20 8. Corporate Directory 22 Summary of Important Dates Table 1: Rights Issue Key Dates Date of Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC and ASX 5 July 2019 Notice of Rights Issue sent to Shareholders 8 July 2019 Existing Shares quoted ex-rights 9 July 2019 Record Date to determine Entitlements under Rights Issue 10 July 2019 Prospectus with Entitlement and Acceptance Form despatched to Eligible Shareholders 12 July 2019 Acceptances Open Closing Date for acceptances 25 July 2019 New Securities are quoted for ASX trading on a deferred settlement basis 26 July 2019 Company notifies ASX of under subscriptions 30 July 2019 Issue of New Shares and New Options 30 July 2019 Despatch of holding statements 31 July 2019 The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice. Defined terms and abbreviations Terms and abbreviations used in this Prospectus are defined in the Glossary in Section 7. page 2

