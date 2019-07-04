Bass Oil : to Raise $3m to Fund Drilling at Tangai-Sukananti

, one in October 2019 and the second in October 2020

Funds from the Placement and Rights Issue will be used for:

The Rights Issue will provide an opportunity for all eligible shareholders to participate in the capital raising on the same terms as the Placement.

In parallel, the Company also announces a ~$2.7 million pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of new shares on a 1 for 2 basis, at an issue price of $0.002 (0.2 cents) per share (the 'Rights Issue'). The Rights Issue includes a 1 for 2 free attaching option ('Option') exercisable at $0.004 on or before 30 July 2021.

The issue price represents a discount of approximately 33% to the last closing price of $0.003 and a 10% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price (VWAP).

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) ("Bass" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully arranged a $0.15 million private placement to sophisticated and professional investors through the issue of New Shares at $0.002 (0.2 cents) per share (the 'Placement'). The Placement includes a 1 for 2 free attaching option ('Option') exercisable at $0.004 on or before 30 July 2021.

Repayment of the final installment of the deferred consideration to Cooper Energy Ltd - $770,000

Drilling program is expected to double field production capacity, up from 700 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to approximately 1,400 bopd.

Managing Director, Tino Guglielmo commented:

Bass is entering an exciting phase in its history as it will shortly complete the procurement process to secure a drilling rig to spud the Bunian 5 well expected in October of this year. This well is expected to double field production capacity, up from 700 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to facility limits of approximately 1,400 bopd.

Our business development initiatives are progressing well with the Company in detailed evaluation on a number of opportunities as well as progressing technical and commercial discussions on the short-listed opportunities.

Finally, I am pleased, that after completion of the final payment of the deferred consideration Bass will own outright its 55% interest in the Tangai-Sukananti producing property. This property has established our reputation as a competent operator and trusted joint venture partner. It is the platform upon which we will build a successful business in Indonesia.

Details of the Placement

The Company will issue up to a total of 75,000,000 New Shares at an issue price of $0.002 (0.2 cents) per Share to raise approximately $0.15 million (before costs). Additionally, the Company will issue 37,500,000 free attaching Options, exercisable at $0.004 on or before 30 July 2021.

The Placement Shares and Options are expected to be issued on Monday, 8 July 2019 under the Company's Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity and are therefore not subject to shareholder approval.

Placement Options are the same class as the Rights Issue Options. Assuming the minimum holder requirements are satisfied Bass will apply to the ASX for the Options to be quoted, upon the completion of the Rights Issue.

The Placement will be made to a number of unrelated qualified, sophisticated and professional investors at an approximate discount of 33% to the closing price of BAS shares on 4th July 2019 and a 10% discount to the 5-day VWAP.

Details of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue will be offered to all eligible shareholders registered on the Record Date for the Rights Issue pursuant to an offer document and a notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act. The rights issue will close on 25 July 2019 (unless extended).

The Rights Issue will be non-renounceable and will not be underwritten.

The issue of the Rights Issue shares and placement of any shortfall to the Rights Issue to non- related parties of the Company is not subject to shareholder approval.