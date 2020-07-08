Log in
BASTEI LÜBBE AG    BST   DE000A1X3YY0

BASTEI LÜBBE AG

(BST)
Bastei Lübbe AG: Acquisition of stake in Bastei Lübbe AG by Zeitfracht Group

07/08/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Investment
Bastei Lübbe AG: Acquisition of stake in Bastei Lübbe AG by Zeitfracht Group

08-Jul-2020 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Management of Bastei Lübbe AG was informed about the company's business development in a meeting with the management of Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KG that the Zeitfracht Group is interested in acquiring a stake in Bastei Lübbe AG for strategic reasons and has already acquired shares in Bastei Lübbe AG. The acquisition of 25% of the shares is conceivable, possibly also a larger shareholding. Further details about the implementation and the possible conditions of the acquisition of the participation were not discussed. The Management Board currently has no further material information about the intentions of the Zeitfracht Group.
 

08-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
WKN: A1X3YY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1089679

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1089679  08-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1089679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
