DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Investment

Bastei Lübbe AG: Acquisition of stake in Bastei Lübbe AG by Zeitfracht Group



08-Jul-2020 / 19:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The Board of Management of Bastei Lübbe AG was informed about the company's business development in a meeting with the management of Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KG that the Zeitfracht Group is interested in acquiring a stake in Bastei Lübbe AG for strategic reasons and has already acquired shares in Bastei Lübbe AG. The acquisition of 25% of the shares is conceivable, possibly also a larger shareholding. Further details about the implementation and the possible conditions of the acquisition of the participation were not discussed. The Management Board currently has no further material information about the intentions of the Zeitfracht Group.



