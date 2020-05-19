Bastei Lübbe : sells majority stake in game developer Daedalic Entertainment

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal

Bastei Lübbe AG sells majority stake in game developer Daedalic Entertainment



Bastei Lübbe AG sells majority stake in game developer Daedalic Entertainment Cologne, 20.05.2020. The listed public publisher Bastei Lübbe is selling a 41 percent share in the game developer and publisher Daedalic Entertainment in a management buy-out. The buyers are the managing founding partner Carsten Fichtelmann and the commercial director Stephan Harms. The sale will take place at the end of May and Bastei Lübbe will be deconsolidated in June. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. After the sale, Bastei Lübbe still holds a minority interest of 10 percent in Daedalic.





About Bastei Lübbe AG:



Bastei Lübbe AG is a German publishing house with headquarters in Cologne specialised in the publication of books, audio books and e-books with fiction and popular science content. The company's core business also includes the periodically published puzzle magazines and novel magazines. With its total of twelve publishing houses and imprints, the Bastei Lübbe group of companies currently offers around 3,600 titles in the areas of fiction, non-fiction as well as books for children and young adults. In the growing segment of hardcover fiction books, the company has been one of the market leaders in Germany for many years. At the same time, Bastei Lübbe is an engine for innovation in the area of digital media and distribution channels, among other things by the production of thousands of audio and eBooks.

With annual sales of approx. EUR 95 million (financial year 2018/2019), Bastei Lübbe AG is one of the largest medium-sized publishing companies in Germany. The shares of the company have been listed in the Prime Standard segment on the Frankfurt stock exchange (GSIN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013. Further information is available at www.luebbe.com.

