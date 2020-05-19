Log in
BASTEI LÜBBE AG    BST   DE000A1X3YY0

BASTEI LÜBBE AG

(BST)
Bastei Lübbe : sells majority stake in game developer Daedalic Entertainment

05/19/2020 | 06:10am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal
Bastei Lübbe AG sells majority stake in game developer Daedalic Entertainment

19-May-2020 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe AG sells majority stake in game developer Daedalic Entertainment

Cologne, 20.05.2020. The listed public publisher Bastei Lübbe is selling a 41 percent share in the game developer and publisher Daedalic Entertainment in a management buy-out. The buyers are the managing founding partner Carsten Fichtelmann and the commercial director Stephan Harms. The sale will take place at the end of May and Bastei Lübbe will be deconsolidated in June. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. After the sale, Bastei Lübbe still holds a minority interest of 10 percent in Daedalic.


Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:
Barbara Fischer
Head of Press and Public Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)221 8200 2850
E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Bastei Lübbe AG:

Bastei Lübbe AG is a German publishing house with headquarters in Cologne specialised in the publication of books, audio books and e-books with fiction and popular science content. The company's core business also includes the periodically published puzzle magazines and novel magazines. With its total of twelve publishing houses and imprints, the Bastei Lübbe group of companies currently offers around 3,600 titles in the areas of fiction, non-fiction as well as books for children and young adults. In the growing segment of hardcover fiction books, the company has been one of the market leaders in Germany for many years. At the same time, Bastei Lübbe is an engine for innovation in the area of digital media and distribution channels, among other things by the production of thousands of audio and eBooks.
With annual sales of approx. EUR 95 million (financial year 2018/2019), Bastei Lübbe AG is one of the largest medium-sized publishing companies in Germany. The shares of the company have been listed in the Prime Standard segment on the Frankfurt stock exchange (GSIN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013. Further information is available at www.luebbe.com.
 

19-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
WKN: A1X3YY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1050451

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1050451  19-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1050451&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 79,0 M
EBIT 2020 -9,05 M
Net income 2020 -6,68 M
Debt 2020 11,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,88x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 25,9 M
Technical analysis trends BASTEI LÜBBE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,73 €
Last Close Price 1,96 €
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carel Halff Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Zimmermann Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich L. Ekey Member-Supervisory Board
Mirko Alexander Caspar Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASTEI LÜBBE AG-29.75%28
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-1.81%2 278
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.0.13%1 218
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-2.09%1 155
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.0.49%476
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED-2.52%137
