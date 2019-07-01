Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bastei Luebbe AG    BST   DE000A1X3YY0

BASTEI LUEBBE AG

(BST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bastei Lübbe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.07.2019 / 13:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: July 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 11, 2019 German: https://www.luebbe.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte English: https://www.luebbe.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports


01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.luebbe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833803  01.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833803&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASTEI LUEBBE AG
07:45aBASTEI LÜBBE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
05:50aBASTEI LUEBBE : Lübbe concludes its 2018/19 financial year better than forecast
EQ
06/18BASTEI LÜBBE AG : Asset deal in the German puzzle market - Bastei Lübbe sells pu..
EQ
06/11BASTEI LÜBBE AG : Bastei Lübbe AG and J.P. Bachem establish Corporate Publishing..
PU
06/11BASTEI LÜBBE AG : Bastei Lübbe AG and J.P. Bachem establish Corporate Publishing..
EQ
02/14BASTEI LÜBBE AG : Stable performance and positive figures after nine months
EQ
01/14BASTEI LÜBBE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
2018BASTEI LUEBBE : Simon Decot takes over as Publishing Strategy Director at Bastei..
PU
2018BASTEI LÜBBE AG PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR : 'Return to calmer waters'
PU
2018BASTEI LÜBBE AG PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR : 'Return to calmer waters'
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 90,0 M
EBIT 2019 0,50 M
Net income 2019 -0,39 M
Debt 2019 28,1 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -104x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 34,3 M
Chart BASTEI LUEBBE AG
Duration : Period :
Bastei Luebbe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASTEI LUEBBE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,37  €
Last Close Price 2,60  €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carel Halff Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Zimmermann Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich L. Ekey Member-Supervisory Board
Mirko Alexander Caspar Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASTEI LUEBBE AG56.92%39
CHINESE UNIVERSE PBLSHG MD GRP CO LTD-3.46%2 521
SHANDONG PUBLISHING & MEDIA CO LTD-0.51%2 365
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S.A.-13.52%1 161
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD-13.12%1 057
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD-7.07%467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About