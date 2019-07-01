Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
07/01/2019 | 07:45am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bastei Lübbe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
01.07.2019 / 13:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Bastei Lübbe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :