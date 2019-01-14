DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bastei Lübbe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



14.01.2019 / 09:00

Bastei Lübbe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2019 German: https://www.luebbe.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte English: https://www.luebbe.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports

