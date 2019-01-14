Log in
BASTEI LUEBBE AG (BST)
Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/14/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bastei Lübbe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.01.2019 / 09:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2019 German: https://www.luebbe.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte English: https://www.luebbe.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports


14.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.luebbe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764769  14.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
