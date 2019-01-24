Basware : Announces Speakers for Connect 2019

Basware (Nasdaq:
BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions,
e-invoicing and innovative financing services, will host its annual user
conference, Connect,
April 23-25 at The Langham, Chicago hotel. Speakers will include Derreck
Kayongo, founder of The Global Soap Project, and Michael Parzei, Chief
Customer Officer of Mohawk MedBuy. Basware SVP and General Manager of
North America, Eric Wilson, and Basware CFO, Niclas Rosenlew, will kick
off the conference on Wednesday morning.
The inspirational and thought-provoking conference will explore the
latest trends in finance, accounts payable and procurement. Programming
will also include a panel discussion of the most influential business
analysts in those areas.
“The core objective of Basware Connect is to invest in our customers,
and we’re fortunate to do so again this year in one of the greatest
cities in America,” said Amanda Elam, VP of Marketing for Basware NA.
“We promise to deliver a program as engaging as our surroundings, filled
with educational and networking opportunities imperative to our
customers.”
In addition to informative sessions and custom demonstrations, the
conference will also introduce Derreck Kayongo who inspires audiences to
dream big as he shares his vision for harnessing the power of
observation to identify issues and solve challenges in any community or
organization.
Customer sessions will include “Feelings Aren’t Facts,” an analytics
session, by Michael Parzei of Mohawk MedBuy, a supply chain
group-purchasing organization that helps hospitals provide better care
more efficiently and cost-effectively.
Registration is open on the Basware Connect 2019 event
page. The draft agenda may be found here.
