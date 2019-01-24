Log in
BASWARE OYJ

News

Basware : Announces Speakers for Connect 2019

01/24/2019

Exploring Change Management, Analytics and the Future of Finance, Accounts Payable and Procurement

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, will host its annual user conference, Connect, April 23-25 at The Langham, Chicago hotel. Speakers will include Derreck Kayongo, founder of The Global Soap Project, and Michael Parzei, Chief Customer Officer of Mohawk MedBuy. Basware SVP and General Manager of North America, Eric Wilson, and Basware CFO, Niclas Rosenlew, will kick off the conference on Wednesday morning.

The inspirational and thought-provoking conference will explore the latest trends in finance, accounts payable and procurement. Programming will also include a panel discussion of the most influential business analysts in those areas.

“The core objective of Basware Connect is to invest in our customers, and we’re fortunate to do so again this year in one of the greatest cities in America,” said Amanda Elam, VP of Marketing for Basware NA. “We promise to deliver a program as engaging as our surroundings, filled with educational and networking opportunities imperative to our customers.”

In addition to informative sessions and custom demonstrations, the conference will also introduce Derreck Kayongo who inspires audiences to dream big as he shares his vision for harnessing the power of observation to identify issues and solve challenges in any community or organization.

Customer sessions will include “Feelings Aren’t Facts,” an analytics session, by Michael Parzei of Mohawk MedBuy, a supply chain group-purchasing organization that helps hospitals provide better care more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Registration is open on the Basware Connect 2019 event page. The draft agenda may be found here.

About Basware:

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com.


© Business Wire 2019
