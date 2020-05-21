Basware : Annual Partner Awards Announced

Virtual Event Recognizes Customer and Business Excellence

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked procure-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing, announced its 2019 Partner Awards at its annual Partner Connect Conference.

The annual Basware Partner event brings together Advisory Partners, System Integrators, VARs and BPO’s for training and collaboration sessions that explore best-practices, Basware products and future product roadmaps.

“Our intent was to celebrate all of our partners at the annual Partner Connect conference, originally scheduled for April in Berlin,” said Bram Kuijper, VP of Global Partner Success for Basware. “Obviously, our global event required a pivot to a virtual event this year.”

“Basware Partner Connect 2020 – Virtual Reality” broadcast live sessions May 11-15 providing partners with a similar content delivery experience, along with the convenience of on-demand recorded sessions. Part of the virtual conference includes the annual award session recognizing partners demonstrating excellence in the following categories.

Extropy Advisors: Customer Excellence Award – acknowledging the partner with the best customer implementation case.

"Extropy Advisors is honored to receive the 2019 Partner Customer Excellence award from Basware! Our mission is to empower our clients to execute on a successful digital transformation journey, and especially proud to be recognized by Basware for this award. We are grateful for the partnership and collaboration with the Basware team and look forward to bringing success to many more clients with our Partners." - Ravit Gutman, Strategic Initiative Leader for Extropy Advisors.

ICreative: Business Excellence Award – acknowledging the partner driving the best results across four critical business areas.

“We are extremely proud to receive the Business Excellence Award in recognition of outstanding practices in the ground-breaking 17 years we have been a Value Added Reseller of Basware. We are thankful to have a strong customer base that is driving our ambition and helps us grow.” - Vincent Wouters, CEO at ICreative.

All award applications were submitted through rigorous reviews of overall success criteria, based on case overviews, best practice delivery, and maximizing the customer value through Basware solutions.

“Congratulations to the Basware Partner 2019 Business Excellence and Customer Excellence award winners,” said Kuijper. “It is so important to provide the support, counsel and guidance for companies seeking to automate processes – particularly during a time of obvious disruption. One of the clear benefits to using a partner for implementation is immediate access to instant expertise and the nimble approach they offer – a tremendous benefit for any company seeking to get automation of processes right the first time.”

