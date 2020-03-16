Basware : Leader Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know Award

Jason Vincelette, Director of Product & Business Management, Chosen from 500 Entrants

Jason Vincelette, Director of Product & Business Management at Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), has been recognized as a 2020 Pro to Know in the supply chain industry by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2020 Pros to Know Awards.

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence,” says John R. Yuva, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Whether you’re a practitioner or provider, the leaders in the profession are growing each year, with rising standards and thought leadership. Reach out to our 2020 recipients and engage with them, ask questions and seek feedback. The supply chain profession is a community with a commitment to excellence that should not be overlooked.”

This year’s list includes the 2020 Provider Pros to Know—individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

“Jason possesses a combination of supply chain experience that few can tout – depth in all aspects of the spend management lifecycle, from development through commercialization, plus robust product management expertise,” comments Perttu Nihti, SVP and Head of Products for Basware. “This dual mindset allows him to gather, synthesize and translate industry trends and customer needs quickly and effectively, ultimately contributing to a more strategic supply chain, which makes him such an asset to our team and to our customers. We couldn’t be prouder to have him as a leader at Basware and to see him lauded by the industry for his knowledge and passion.”

Jason’s industry expertise may be found in multiple blogs on the Basware website here. The full list of all the 2020 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners are available on Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world’s largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005052/en/