Basware : Offers Enhanced Accounts Payable Solution with AP Pro

New user interface redesigned for professional users and shared service centers

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked procure-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing, is enhancing its market leading AP automation solution with a completely new user interface and additional functionality around invoice processing and exception handling. The new AP Pro is designed for professional users and represents the future of accounts payable.

AP Pro increases the performance of invoice processing and deviation management. The new design is based on customer feedback and enhancement requests and features an actionable dashboard with improved search functionality and a one-stop-shop experience for all key AP tasks. AP Pro allows easy tracking of invoices, ensures that AP professionals stay on top of their workload, and speeds up the invoice processing cycle. Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) based predictive analytics can further alert up to process bottlenecks and potential late payments, enabling clients to accelerate payments to certain key suppliers during these challenging times.

“Basware already offers unparalleled functionality that drives touchless processing of invoices, a compelling benefit more companies are seeking out as finance teams retool to work from anywhere, at any time, on any device,” said Olav Maas, Director of AP Automation Products, Basware. “AP Pro delivers a completely new user interface allowing easy tracking of invoices in all stages of processing. Submitting, processing, and paying invoices electronically is easier and faster with AP Pro. It means less paper, decreased handling of physical documents, and fewer manual interventions.”

“Basware AP Pro is very user-friendly; users can modify the layout according to the task at hand, making it very efficient. It is highly recommended for companies that manage large invoice volumes,” said Maija Westerlund from DB Schenker Oy, one of the AP Pro pilot customers.

Basware AP Pro introduces additional support for decentralized AP operations and shared service centers. Process-owners can easily monitor and allocate AP team tasks, which facilitates workload balancing and minimizes the need for manual oversight over AP staff.

To learn more about AP Pro, visit our blog.

