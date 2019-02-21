Log in
BASWARE OYJ

BASWARE OYJ

(BAS1V)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 02/21 05:49:41 am
37.5 EUR   -1.32%
Basware Oyj : Annual Report 2018 published

02/21/2019 | 05:18am EST

Basware Corporation's Annual Report 2018 has been published in English at www.basware.com/annualreport and in Finnish at www.basware.fi/vuosikertomus. The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report includes Financial Statements for 2018, Auditor's Report, Report of the Board of Directors, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report.

For more information, please contact:
Heli Jämsä, IR Manager, Basware Corporation
Tel. +358 40 581 8879, heli.jamsa@basware.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
investors.basware.com/en

About Basware:
Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) is the global leader in providing networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and value-added services. Basware's commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe. As the largest open business network in the world, Basware provides scale and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining financial processes. Small and large companies around the world achieve significant cost savings, more flexible payment terms, greater efficiencies and closer relationships with their suppliers. Find out more at https://investors.basware.com/en.

Follow Basware on Twitter: @Basware, join the discussion on the Basware LinkedIn, Basware Facebook and Basware Blog.

Disclaimer

Basware Oyj published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 10:17:01 UTC
