Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Basware Oyj    BAS1V   FI0009008403

BASWARE OYJ

(BAS1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Basware Oyj :  Basware Appoints Justin Sadler-Smith as General Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:21am EDT

~ Procurement industry leader joins UK & Ireland operation ~

Basware (BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing, is pleased to welcome Justin Sadler-Smith as its General Manager in the UK and Ireland.

Sadler-Smith brings a wealth of experience in supply chain and procurement solutions, having held senior roles at SAP Ariba, IBM and Emptoris. He will work to advise customers on how to achieve greater outcomes, improve their cost management and drive shareholder value.

“Justin has a proven track record of harnessing innovative technologies to lead enterprise cloud software companies to a new level of digital transformation,” said Paul Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer at Basware. “With more than 25 years in the supply chain and procurement world and a wealth of experience in developing alliances and partnerships, we’re very pleased to have him lead Basware in this important market.”

“Procurement and AP are now centre-stage in terms of driving business agility and Basware has long been an industry leader in both,” said Sadler-Smith. “I’m thrilled to join Basware and lead the UK & Ireland team. It is critically important, particularly for UK-based organisations, to be nimble in this increasingly volatile business climate. Basware is uniquely positioned to support informed decisions and therefore react to change at pace,” said Sadler-Smith.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASWARE OYJ
04:21aBASWARE OYJ :  Basware Appoints Justin Sadler-Smith as General Manager
BU
10/10BASWARE : to Join IOFM to Kick Off APP2P Fall Conference with Interactive Sessio..
BU
10/08BASWARE OYJ : publishes Interim Report for January-September 2019 on Tuesday, Oc..
AQ
09/12BASWARE : Ranked First for Accounts Payable-Focused Use Case in New Gartner Repo..
BU
09/11BASWARE : Implemented Cloud-Based Invoice Automation for INNIO
BU
09/09BASWARE OYJ : First e-Invoicing Network to use Trans-Tasman PEPPOL specification..
AQ
09/03BASWARE OYJ : Composition of the Nomination Board of Basware Corporation
AQ
08/26BASWARE OYJ : Accepted on the Danish SKI Framework Agreement
AQ
08/22BASWARE OYJ : Change in Board of Directors of Basware
AQ
08/07BASWARE OYJ : e-Invoice Sending and Receiving is Integrated with Oracle Cloud an..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 146 M
EBIT 2019 -12,7 M
Net income 2019 -25,5 M
Debt 2019 52,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -34,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 276 M
Chart BASWARE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Basware Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASWARE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,75  €
Last Close Price 19,16  €
Spread / Highest target 82,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Holse Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Sihvo Chairman
Tuija Mäntyniemi Chief Financial Officer & VP-Group Controlling
Jari Antikainen Vice President-Research & Development
Anders Michael Ingelög Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASWARE OYJ-51.49%307
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.53%1 072 088
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.83%30 189
SYNOPSYS62.43%20 851
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.51.79%18 718
SPLUNK INC.8.34%17 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group