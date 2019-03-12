Basware : to Host Maverick-Spend Session at Americas Procurement Congress

The Divide in Perceptions & How to Achieve Procuretopia

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, will host “The Path to Procuretopia” on March 14 at the Procurement Leaders’ Americas Procurement Congress event at The Eden Roc Miami. Basware defines Procuretopia as the ideal, utopian environment that procurement organizations thrive in and a perfect world where 100 percent of spend data is visible. Led by Basware Senior Global Business Advisor, Nancy Jorgensen, the roundtable session will highlight the disconnect between procurement leaders’ and buyers’ perceptions about maverick spend and how to remediate the issue.

Maverick spending is any purchase that doesn’t follow a compliant procurement process. It might consist of buying goods or services outside of a preferred buying channel, supplier, or price when one has been established. Causes of maverick spending can include company purchasing culture, lack of procurement influence, cumbersome processes and technology, unclear or lack of policies, limited training, and more.

“I am so glad to join this group of sourcing and procurement professionals and lead these roundtable discussions,” said Jorgensen. “I’m looking forward to introducing the concept of Procuretopia to my industry colleagues who face a variety of purchasing challenges every day, including battling the often pervasive mindset that Indirect sourcing and spend aren’t meaningful.”

During “The Path to Procuretopia,” attendees will learn the following:

How to create a positive spend culture.

How to design an intuitive buying experience.

How to close the gap between procurement professionals and buyers.

How to stay agile in the everchanging procurement landscape.

Last year, The Hackett Group conducted a survey to gain insight into the strategic importance of maverick spend reduction, understand the adoption of specific procurement practices, and differentiate how top performing organizations approach this topic. To access this report and learn more about procuretopia, visit the procuretopia site.

