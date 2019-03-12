Log in
BASWARE OYJ

BASWARE OYJ

(BAS1V)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/12 05:25:00 pm
29.7500 EUR   -2.78%
02:46pBASWARE : to Host Maverick-Spend Session at Americas Procurement Congress
BU
03/11BASWARE OYJ : CEO of Basware Corporation changes
AQ
03/06BASWARE OYJ : Sets Record Pace in Use of SmartCoding
AQ
News 
Basware : to Host Maverick-Spend Session at Americas Procurement Congress

Basware : to Host Maverick-Spend Session at Americas Procurement Congress

03/12/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

The Divide in Perceptions & How to Achieve Procuretopia

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, will host “The Path to Procuretopia” on March 14 at the Procurement Leaders’ Americas Procurement Congress event at The Eden Roc Miami. Basware defines Procuretopia as the ideal, utopian environment that procurement organizations thrive in and a perfect world where 100 percent of spend data is visible. Led by Basware Senior Global Business Advisor, Nancy Jorgensen, the roundtable session will highlight the disconnect between procurement leaders’ and buyers’ perceptions about maverick spend and how to remediate the issue.

Maverick spending is any purchase that doesn’t follow a compliant procurement process. It might consist of buying goods or services outside of a preferred buying channel, supplier, or price when one has been established. Causes of maverick spending can include company purchasing culture, lack of procurement influence, cumbersome processes and technology, unclear or lack of policies, limited training, and more.

“I am so glad to join this group of sourcing and procurement professionals and lead these roundtable discussions,” said Jorgensen. “I’m looking forward to introducing the concept of Procuretopia to my industry colleagues who face a variety of purchasing challenges every day, including battling the often pervasive mindset that Indirect sourcing and spend aren’t meaningful.”

During “The Path to Procuretopia,” attendees will learn the following:

  • How to create a positive spend culture.
  • How to design an intuitive buying experience.
  • How to close the gap between procurement professionals and buyers.
  • How to stay agile in the everchanging procurement landscape.

Last year, The Hackett Group conducted a survey to gain insight into the strategic importance of maverick spend reduction, understand the adoption of specific procurement practices, and differentiate how top performing organizations approach this topic. To access this report and learn more about procuretopia, visit the procuretopia site.

About Basware

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

Follow Basware on Twitter: @Basware, join the discussion on the Basware LinkedIn and follow our Instagram to see photos from this event.

More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com.

About Procurement Leaders

Founded in 2004, Procurement Leaders™ is the world’s most valued professional procurement network. A unique and vital destination that connects, inspires and accelerates our members to become more successful. Powered by a community of over 750 leading global corporations and 33,000 senior procurement, sourcing and supply chain executives, we accelerate our member’s journey to superior performance, providing access to the in-depth insight, practical tools and expert guidance they need to transform procurement into a critical business driver. For more information about Procurement Leaders, visit www.procurementleaders.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 149 M
EBIT 2019 -13,0 M
Net income 2019 -12,8 M
Debt 2019 36,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 441 M
Chart BASWARE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Basware Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASWARE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 43,4 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vesa Tapio Tykkylainen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Sihvo Chairman
Niclas Rosenlew Chief Financial Officer
Jari Antikainen Vice President-Research & Development
Klaus Holse Andersen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASWARE OYJ-22.53%496
SALESFORCE.COM15.10%121 548
NUTANIX INC-14.38%6 379
ANAPLAN INC45.93%4 840
QUALYS INC15.01%3 356
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.11.20%3 314
