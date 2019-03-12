Basware : to Host Maverick-Spend Session at Americas Procurement Congress

Basware
(Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay
solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, will host “The
Path to Procuretopia” on March 14 at the Procurement Leaders’ Americas
Procurement Congress event at The Eden Roc Miami. Basware defines Procuretopia
as the ideal, utopian environment that procurement organizations thrive
in and a perfect world where 100 percent of spend data is visible. Led
by Basware Senior Global Business Advisor, Nancy
Jorgensen, the roundtable session will highlight the disconnect
between procurement leaders’ and buyers’ perceptions about maverick
spend and how to remediate the issue.
Maverick spending is any purchase that doesn’t follow a compliant
procurement process. It might consist of buying goods or services
outside of a preferred buying channel, supplier, or price when one has
been established. Causes of maverick spending can include company
purchasing culture, lack of procurement influence, cumbersome processes
and technology, unclear or lack of policies, limited training, and more.
“I am so glad to join this group of sourcing and procurement
professionals and lead these roundtable discussions,” said Jorgensen.
“I’m looking forward to introducing the concept of Procuretopia to my
industry colleagues who face a variety of purchasing challenges every
day, including battling the often pervasive mindset that Indirect
sourcing and spend aren’t meaningful.”
During “The Path to Procuretopia,” attendees will learn the
following:
-
How to create a positive spend culture.
-
How to design an intuitive buying experience.
-
How to close the gap between procurement professionals and buyers.
-
How to stay agile in the everchanging procurement landscape.
Last year, The Hackett Group conducted a survey to gain insight into the
strategic importance of maverick spend reduction, understand the
adoption of specific procurement practices, and differentiate how top
performing organizations approach this topic. To access this report and
learn more about procuretopia, visit the procuretopia
site.
About Basware
Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the
global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions,
e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers
organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all
financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and
accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing
business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki
exchange (BAS1V: HE).
Follow Basware on Twitter: @Basware,
join the discussion on the Basware
LinkedIn and follow our Instagram
to see photos from this event.
More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com.
About Procurement Leaders
Founded in 2004, Procurement Leaders™ is the world’s most valued
professional procurement network. A unique and vital destination that
connects, inspires and accelerates our members to become more
successful. Powered by a community of over 750 leading global
corporations and 33,000 senior procurement, sourcing and supply chain
executives, we accelerate our member’s journey to superior performance,
providing access to the in-depth insight, practical tools and expert
guidance they need to transform procurement into a critical business
driver. For more information about Procurement Leaders, visit www.procurementleaders.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005836/en/