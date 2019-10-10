Log in
BASWARE OYJ

(BAS1V)
Basware : to Join IOFM to Kick Off APP2P Fall Conference with Interactive Session

10/10/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Session Will Provide Roadmap for Reaching AP Efficiency

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions and e-invoicing, will present Going the Distance: Striking a Balance to Reach Fintopia at the Institute of Finance & Management’s (IOFM) 2019 AP & P2P Fall Conference & Expo in Scottsdale, Arizona. Basware is also the title sponsor of this conference, which will feature over 40 sessions, roundtables, panels, workshops, and IOFM Certification classes, in addition to receptions, a comprehensive kick-off session, networking activities and keynotes.

During this interactive session on Oct. 16 at 8:40 a.m., Jason Vincelette, Basware North American Director of Product and Business Management, and Jess Scheer, IOFM Executive Editor, will explore the operational benchmarks and best practices that practitioners need to assess for the following:

  • The efficiency and effectiveness of a team’s current process
  • How much improvement is realistic as one invests in performance improvement
  • What peer-tested lessons learned one should consider along the journey

“As an industry leader in AP automation, Basware involvement with the Accounts Payable & Procure-to-Pay Fall Conference & Expo aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class programming, expert presenters and trainers, and valuable networking opportunities to our attendees,” noted Wes Doane, Event Director. “For 20 years, finance operations professionals have attended the conference to boost their expertise, stay current on compliance, and pick up critical strategies to improve their AP/P2P teams’ efficiency and effectiveness. This interactive discussion in the Conference Kick-off reflects the issues most important to our attendees – benchmarking, best practices, and team performances.”

Attendees may also join Basware and partner, Extropy Advisors, on Oct. 16 for a deep dive into a partner success story demonstrating how beneficial it is to have the right digital transformation partner and the benefits that partnership can deliver on the road to Fintopia, or an ideal financial state. More information here.

More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com. For more information on the APP2P fall or spring conferences, please visit: www.iofm.com/events.

About Basware:

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on BASWARE OYJ
10:16aBASWARE : to Join IOFM to Kick Off APP2P Fall Conference with Interactive Sessio..
BU
10/08BASWARE OYJ : publishes Interim Report for January-September 2019 on Tuesday, Oc..
AQ
09/12BASWARE : Ranked First for Accounts Payable-Focused Use Case in New Gartner Repo..
BU
09/11BASWARE : Implemented Cloud-Based Invoice Automation for INNIO
BU
09/09BASWARE OYJ : First e-Invoicing Network to use Trans-Tasman PEPPOL specification..
AQ
09/03BASWARE OYJ : Composition of the Nomination Board of Basware Corporation
AQ
08/26BASWARE OYJ : Accepted on the Danish SKI Framework Agreement
AQ
08/22BASWARE OYJ : Change in Board of Directors of Basware
AQ
08/07BASWARE OYJ : e-Invoice Sending and Receiving is Integrated with Oracle Cloud an..
AQ
08/06BASWARE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT J : All-time high cloud order intake, product..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 146 M
EBIT 2019 -12,7 M
Net income 2019 -25,5 M
Debt 2019 52,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -35,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
Capitalization 280 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,75  €
Last Close Price 19,42  €
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Holse Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Sihvo Chairman
Tuija Mäntyniemi Chief Financial Officer & VP-Group Controlling
Jari Antikainen Vice President-Research & Development
Anders Michael Ingelög Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASWARE OYJ-51.14%307
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.10%1 055 519
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.44%30 786
SYNOPSYS61.19%20 407
SPLUNK INC.13.57%18 379
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.37%18 168
