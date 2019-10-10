Basware : to Join IOFM to Kick Off APP2P Fall Conference with Interactive Session

Session Will Provide Roadmap for Reaching AP Efficiency

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions and e-invoicing, will present Going the Distance: Striking a Balance to Reach Fintopia at the Institute of Finance & Management’s (IOFM) 2019 AP & P2P Fall Conference & Expo in Scottsdale, Arizona. Basware is also the title sponsor of this conference, which will feature over 40 sessions, roundtables, panels, workshops, and IOFM Certification classes, in addition to receptions, a comprehensive kick-off session, networking activities and keynotes.

During this interactive session on Oct. 16 at 8:40 a.m., Jason Vincelette, Basware North American Director of Product and Business Management, and Jess Scheer, IOFM Executive Editor, will explore the operational benchmarks and best practices that practitioners need to assess for the following:

The efficiency and effectiveness of a team’s current process

How much improvement is realistic as one invests in performance improvement

What peer-tested lessons learned one should consider along the journey

“As an industry leader in AP automation, Basware involvement with the Accounts Payable & Procure-to-Pay Fall Conference & Expo aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class programming, expert presenters and trainers, and valuable networking opportunities to our attendees,” noted Wes Doane, Event Director. “For 20 years, finance operations professionals have attended the conference to boost their expertise, stay current on compliance, and pick up critical strategies to improve their AP/P2P teams’ efficiency and effectiveness. This interactive discussion in the Conference Kick-off reflects the issues most important to our attendees – benchmarking, best practices, and team performances.”

Attendees may also join Basware and partner, Extropy Advisors, on Oct. 16 for a deep dive into a partner success story demonstrating how beneficial it is to have the right digital transformation partner and the benefits that partnership can deliver on the road to Fintopia, or an ideal financial state. More information here.

More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com. For more information on the APP2P fall or spring conferences, please visit: www.iofm.com/events.

