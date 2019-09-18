Bat Group, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bat Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), an emerging used luxurious car rental service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced that the Company, on September 16, 2019, received a written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the shareholder approval requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5635(d) (“Shareholder Approval Rule”) and the Listing of Additional Shares (“LAS”) notification requirements under Listing Rule 5250(e)(2)(D) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market based on the Staff’s review of the Company’s submitted materials.

As disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 17, 2019, the Company had been notified by Nasdaq on June 12, 2019 that it did not comply with Nasdaq’s shareholder approval requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5635(d) and the Listing of Additional Shares notification requirements under Listing Rule 5250(e)(2)(D) and the Company was required to submit a plan of compliance by July 29, 2019.

About Bat Group, Inc.

Bat Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) is an emerging used luxurious car rental service provider in China. The used luxurious car business is conducted under the brand name “BatCar” by the Company’s VIE entity, Tianxing Kunlun Technology Co. Ltd, from its headquarters in Beijing. Utilizing a streamlined, digital, transaction process, the Company endeavors to provide the best possible rental experience for its customers. For more information please visit ir.imbatcar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Commercial Credit, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

