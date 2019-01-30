Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Bathurst Resources LimitedARBN164 306 905
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
On-market
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to
|
ASX
|
28 August 2018
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
-
3 Number of shares/units bought
back or if buy-back is an equal
access scheme, in relation to
which acceptances have been
received
-
4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units
or
|
$1,741,194.22 AUD
|
$25,000.00 AUD
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-market buy-back
|
highest price paid: date: 13.0 cents AUD lowest price paid: date: 11.0 cents AUD
|
highest price paid: 12.5 cents AUD lowest price paid: 12.0 cents AUD highest price allowed under rule 7.33: 12.60 cents AUD
Participation by directors
6
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7
If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
Sign here:Print name:
Russell Middleton
60,672,240
