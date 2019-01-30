Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bathurst Resources Ltd    BRL   NZBRLE0001S4

BATHURST RESOURCES LTD (BRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appendix 3E: Daily share buy-back notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:49am EST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Bathurst Resources LimitedARBN164 306 905

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

ASX

28 August 2018

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought

    back or if buy-back is an equal

    access scheme, in relation to

    which acceptances have been

    received

    14,127,760

    200,000

  • 4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or

$1,741,194.22 AUD

$25,000.00 AUD

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: date: 13.0 cents AUD lowest price paid: date: 11.0 cents AUD

highest price paid: 12.5 cents AUD lowest price paid: 12.0 cents AUD highest price allowed under rule 7.33: 12.60 cents AUD

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

N/A

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

Sign here:Print name:

Date: 30 January 2019

Russell Middleton

60,672,240

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Bathurst Resources Limited published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 09:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
04:49aAPPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
01/23BATHURST RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – December FY18
PU
01/23JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - activities report for december quarter 2018
AQ
01/17JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Initial Coal Quality Testing Results Confirm Cokin..
AQ
01/03APPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018APPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018APPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018BATHURST RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice (TK)
PU
2018BATHURST RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice (RT)
PU
2018BATHURST RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice (RM)
PU
More news
Chart BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Bathurst Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Tacon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tokorangi Thomas Kapea Non-Executive Chairman
Russell Lee Scott Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Westerhuis Non-Executive Director
William Gordon Lyne Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BATHURST RESOURCES LTD-4.00%137
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.36%57 124
GLENCORE1.96%53 717
COAL INDIA-6.46%19 664
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD11.16%12 282
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY0.86%8 105
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.