Appendix 3E: Daily share buy-back notice

Name of entity

Bathurst Resources LimitedARBN164 306 905

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1 Type of buy-back On-market 2 Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX 28 August 2018

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day Previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received 21,738,988 450,000

4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or $2,740,625.77 AUD $62,374.95 AUD

11/01/2010

Before previous day Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back highest price paid: date: 14.0 cents AUD lowest price paid: date: 11.0 cents AUD highest price paid: 14.0 cents AUD lowest price paid: 13.8 cents AUD highest price allowed under rule 7.33: 14.2 cents AUD

Participation by directors

6

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

Sign here:Print name:

Date: 25 March 2019

Russell Middleton

52,811,012

