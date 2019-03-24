Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bathurst Resources Ltd    BRL   NZBRLE0001S4

BATHURST RESOURCES LTD

(BRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/22
0.14 AUD   --.--%
07:40pAPPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/12APPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/12BATHURST RESOURCES : Investor presentation March 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appendix 3E: Daily share buy-back notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Bathurst Resources LimitedARBN164 306 905

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

ASX

28 August 2018

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought

    back or if buy-back is an equal

    access scheme, in relation to

    which acceptances have been

    received

    21,738,988

    450,000

  • 4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or

$2,740,625.77 AUD

$62,374.95 AUD

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: date: 14.0 cents AUD lowest price paid: date: 11.0 cents AUD

highest price paid: 14.0 cents AUD lowest price paid: 13.8 cents AUD highest price allowed under rule 7.33: 14.2 cents AUD

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

N/A

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

Sign here:Print name:

Date: 25 March 2019

Russell Middleton

52,811,012

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Bathurst Resources Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 23:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
07:40pAPPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/12APPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/12BATHURST RESOURCES : Investor presentation March 2019
PU
03/07JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Crown Mountain BFS Commences as Coal Quality Testi..
AQ
02/26BATHURST RESOURCES : Appendix 4D
PU
02/26BATHURST RESOURCES : Half year results announcement
PU
02/26BATHURST RESOURCES : Interim financial statements
PU
02/06APPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
01/30APPENDIX 3E : Daily share buy-back notice
PU
01/23BATHURST RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – December FY18
PU
More news
Chart BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Bathurst Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Tacon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tokorangi Thomas Kapea Non-Executive Chairman
Russell Lee Scott Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Westerhuis Non-Executive Director
William Gordon Lyne Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BATHURST RESOURCES LTD12.00%159
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED17.65%60 372
GLENCORE6.86%57 025
COAL INDIA-3.66%20 818
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD20.97%13 401
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY12.90%8 897
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.