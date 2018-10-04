Log in
BATHURST RESOURCES LTD (BRL)
End-of-day quote  - 10/03
0.115 AUD
06:28aBATHURST RESOUR : ASX Notice of AGM date director noms 2018
PU
10/02BATHURST RESOUR : BRL Appendix 3Y
PU
09/17BATHURST RESOUR : Appendix 3Y PW 170918
PU
Bathurst Resources : ASX Notice of AGM date director noms 2018

10/04/2018

T +64 4 499 6830

Level 12, 1 Willeston Street

F +64 4 974 5218

Wellington 6011, New Zealand

E wellington@bathurst.co.nz

PO Box 5963 Lambton Quay

Wellington 6145, New Zealand

4 October 2018

Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street Sydney

NSW 2000

Bathurst Resources Limited - AGM / Director Nominations

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules 3.13.1 and 14.3, Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX: BRL) advises that the Company's Annual General Meeting is to be held at the offices of Minter Ellison Rudd Watts, 125 The Terrace, Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday 28 November 2018 commencing at 9.30am.

The Company also advises that the opening date for nominations for directors to be voted on at this year's Annual General Meeting is today, and the closing date is 11 October 2018. All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZDT) on the closing date.

Nominations should be sent to:

Company Secretary Bathurst Resources Limited PO Box 5963 Lambton Quay Wellington 6145 New Zealand

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary

www.bathurst.co.nz

Disclaimer

Bathurst Resources Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 04:27:07 UTC
