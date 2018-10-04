Bathurst Resources : ASX Notice of AGM date director noms 2018

T +64 4 499 6830 Level 12, 1 Willeston Street F +64 4 974 5218 Wellington 6011, New Zealand E wellington@bathurst.co.nz PO Box 5963 Lambton Quay Wellington 6145, New Zealand

4 October 2018

Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street Sydney

NSW 2000

Bathurst Resources Limited - AGM / Director Nominations

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules 3.13.1 and 14.3, Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX: BRL) advises that the Company's Annual General Meeting is to be held at the offices of Minter Ellison Rudd Watts, 125 The Terrace, Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday 28 November 2018 commencing at 9.30am.

The Company also advises that the opening date for nominations for directors to be voted on at this year's Annual General Meeting is today, and the closing date is 11 October 2018. All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZDT) on the closing date.

Nominations should be sent to:

Company Secretary Bathurst Resources Limited PO Box 5963 Lambton Quay Wellington 6145 New Zealand

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary

www.bathurst.co.nz