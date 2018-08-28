Log in
Bathurst Resources : Appendix 3c – On-market share buyback

08/28/2018 | 01:37am CEST

Level 12, 1 Willeston Street, Wellington 6011, New Zealand PO Box 5963 Lambton Quay, Wellington 6145, New Zealand

P. +64 4 499 6830 F. +64 4 974 5218

E. wellington@bathurst.co.nz

28 August 2018

Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY

NSW 2000

Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX:BRL) : ON-MARKET SHARE BUYBACK

Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX:BRL) (the "Company") today has announced an on-market share buyback for a maximum of up to 75 million shares, representing approximately 4.70% of its ordinary shares on issue. The return of up to approximately AUD 11.25 million (based on recent average share price) to shareholders through the share buyback represents the first of new capital management initiatives after a successful year.

Toko Kapea, Chairman of Bathurst, states that "the Company is in a very strong financial position with minimal debt on the balance sheet and significant net cash, complemented by continued strong cashflows from both domestic and export businesses and the outlook for steelmaking coal remaining strong in the short to medium term. The Board considers the buyback to be in the interests of all shareholders and will be accretive in the overall value of the Company's shares".

The timing and the number of shares bought back through the programme will be dependent on the share price and market conditions. The buyback will be open for a period of 12 months.

Attached is the Appendix 3C in respect to the on-market buyback.

On behalf of Bathurst Resources Limited.

Richard Tacon

CEO

Disclaimer

Bathurst Resources Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:36:05 UTC
