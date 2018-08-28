Bathurst Resources : Appendix 4E 30 June 2018

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018, as well as the June 2018 - Full Year Results announcement.

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax equals total profit/(loss) after tax adjusted for fair value movement on derivatives and borrowings. These fair value movements are one-off, non-cash accounting adjustments and are not considered to form part of the normal operations of Bathurst.

Included in Bathurst's results for 30 June 2018 is $43.0m profit after tax relating to Bathurst's 65% share of equity accounted profit in BT Mining Limited (30 June 2017: loss of $0.8m).

The audit report accompanying the financial statements contains two emphasis of matter paragraphs. The first is regarding the prior year restatement of the Company's convertible debt instruments, and draws the reader's attention to note 1 Y in the financial statements which states that the Company has restated at 30 June 2017 the conversion feature of the convertible debt instruments from equity to derivative liabilities. The second refers readers to note 29 (d) in the financial statements which discloses a contingent liability in relation to legal proceedings bought against the Company by L&M Coal Holdings Limitted. The audit opinion was not modified in respect of either of these matters.