Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bathurst Resources Ltd    BRL   NZBRLE0001S4

BATHURST RESOURCES LTD (BRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bathurst Resources : Appendix 4E 30 June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:37am CEST

RESULTS FOR ANNOUCEMENT TO THE MARKET

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Bathurst Resources Limited

Basis of Report

Audited

Reporting Period

Year ended 30 June 2018

Previous Reporting Period

Year ended 30 June 2017

Interim / Final Dividend

Amount per

Security

Imputed Amount per Security

No dividends will be paid in respect of the year ended 30 June 2018.

Record Date

N/A

Dividend Payment Date

N/A

Comments:

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018, as well as the June 2018 - Full Year Results announcement.

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax equals total profit/(loss) after tax adjusted for fair value movement on derivatives and borrowings. These fair value movements are one-off, non-cash accounting adjustments and are not considered to form part of the normal operations of Bathurst.

Included in Bathurst's results for 30 June 2018 is $43.0m profit after tax relating to Bathurst's 65% share of equity accounted profit in BT Mining Limited (30 June 2017: loss of $0.8m).

The audit report accompanying the financial statements contains two emphasis of matter paragraphs. The first is regarding the prior year restatement of the Company's convertible debt instruments, and draws the reader's attention to note 1 Y in the financial statements which states that the Company has restated at 30 June 2017 the conversion feature of the convertible debt instruments from equity to derivative liabilities. The second refers readers to note 29 (d) in the financial statements which discloses a contingent liability in relation to legal proceedings bought against the Company by L&M Coal Holdings Limitted. The audit opinion was not modified in respect of either of these matters.

2018

2017

% change

Sales Revenue And Other Income ($'000)

48,030

42,209

14%

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax ($'000)

37,669

(3,137)

1301%

Profit/(loss) For The Year After Tax ($'000)

5,548

(15,667)

135%

Basic And Diluted Earnings Per Share (Cents)

0.40

(1.60)

125%

Net Tangible Assets Per Share (Cents)

4.7

0.6

638%

All amounts are stated in New Zealand Dollars

Disclaimer

Bathurst Resources Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
01:37aBATHURST RESOURCES : June 2018 - Full Year Results Announcement
PU
01:37aBATHURST RESOURCES : Appendix 4E 30 June 2018
PU
01:37aBATHURST RESOURCES : Appendix 3c – On-market share buyback
PU
08/20BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : BRL) – High Court
PU
08/20BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED : Request for Trading Ha
PU
08/02JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Jameson and Bathurst Accelerate Crown Mountain Per..
AQ
07/25JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - activities report for june quarter 2018
AQ
07/25JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Exploration Activities Commence at Crown Mountain ..
AQ
06/29BATHURST RESOURCES : secures JV agreement with Jameson Resourc
PU
04/30BATHURST RESOURCES : BRL - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
More news
Chart BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Bathurst Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Tacon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tokorangi Thomas Kapea Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Pilcher General Manager-Operations
Russell Lee Scott Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Westerhuis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BATHURST RESOURCES LTD-29.03%0
GLENCORE-17.76%56 785
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.73%50 380
COAL INDIA10.53%25 647
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-7.97%11 054
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.41%8 470
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.