Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bathurst Resources Ltd    BRL   NZBRLE0001S4

BATHURST RESOURCES LTD (BRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/01
0.11 AUD   --.--%
03:12aBATHURST RESOUR : BRL Appendix 3Y
PU
09/17BATHURST RESOUR : Appendix 3Y PW 170918
PU
08/28BATHURST RESOUR : June 2018 - Full Year Results Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bathurst Resources : BRL Appendix 3Y

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ARBN

BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED 164 306 905

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tokorangi Thomas Kapea

Date of last notice

18 September 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

1. Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

2. Shares held in the name of Forsyth Barr Custodians Ltd of which Mr Kapea is the beneficial owner NOTE: change from direct to indirect holding since last notice, but no change in relevant interest

Date of change

28 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. (a) 1,205,909 (b) 2,000,000

  • 2. (a) 370,000

Class

  • (a) Ordinary fully-paid shares (BRL)

  • (b) Transaction Performance Rights convertible into fully paid ordinary shares on a 1:1 basis with nil exercise price. Subject to Completion, the Rights will vest no later than 31 December 2018 and must be exercised within 90 days of vesting.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

2. (a) 81,500

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

11¢ per share

No. of securities held after change

  • 1. (a) 1,205,909 (b) 2,000,000

  • 2. (a) 451,500

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

NA

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary 2 October 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Bathurst Resources Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 01:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
03:12aBATHURST RESOURCES : BRL Appendix 3Y
PU
09/17BATHURST RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y PW 170918
PU
08/28BATHURST RESOURCES : June 2018 - Full Year Results Announcement
PU
08/28BATHURST RESOURCES : Appendix 4E 30 June 2018
PU
08/28BATHURST RESOURCES : Appendix 3c – On-market share buyback
PU
08/20BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : BRL) – High Court
PU
08/20BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED : Request for Trading Ha
PU
08/02JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Jameson and Bathurst Accelerate Crown Mountain Per..
AQ
07/25JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - activities report for june quarter 2018
AQ
07/25JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Exploration Activities Commence at Crown Mountain ..
AQ
More news
Chart BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Bathurst Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATHURST RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Tacon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tokorangi Thomas Kapea Non-Executive Chairman
Russell Lee Scott Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Westerhuis Non-Executive Director
William Gordon Lyne Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BATHURST RESOURCES LTD-29.03%0
GLENCORE-14.95%61 377
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-12.00%56 758
COAL INDIA1.56%22 779
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD6.62%12 755
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.69%8 775
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.