Bathurst Resources Limited: Request for Trading Ha

08/20/2018 | 12:41am CEST

T +64 4 499 6830

Level 12, 1 Willeston Street

F +64 4 974 5218

Wellington 6011, New Zealand

E wellington@bathurstresources.co.nz

PO Box 5963 Lambton Quay

Wellington 6145, New Zealand

17 August 2018

Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY

NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Bathurst Resources Limited: Request for Trading Halt

The Directors of Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX:BRL) (the "Company") request a trading halt with immediate effect.

The purpose of the trading halt is to allow the Company to receive the judgement from the High Court on the legal proceedings bought against it by L&M Coal Holdings Limited ("LMCH"). The Company has been notified it will receive these mid-afternoon on the 17 August 2018. For full details on the litigation, refer to the Company's ASX release on the 23 December 2016.

A release will be issued by the Company once the Company can provide the market with a full overview of the decision. Trading will resume at the earlier of the release from the Company regarding this matter, or Tuesday 21 August 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

On behalf of Bathurst Resources Limited.

Richard Tacon

CEO

www.bathurstresources.co.nz

Disclaimer

Bathurst Resources Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 22:40:05 UTC
