BATM Advanced Communications : Notification of Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Notification of Results
BATM Advanced Communications Limited (LSE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, gives notice that it will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Tuesday 28 August 2018.
Enquiries:
BATM Advanced Communications
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer
+972 9866 2525
Moti Nagar, Chief Financial Officer
Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar
+44 20 7408 4050
Luther Pendragon
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury
+44 20 7618 9100
Disclaimer
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:35:06 UTC