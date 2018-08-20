BATM Advanced Communications : Notification of Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Log in
08/20/2018 | 08:36am CEST

Notification of Results

BATM Advanced Communications Limited (LSE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, gives notice that it will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Tuesday 28 August 2018.

Enquiries:

BATM Advanced Communications
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer
+972 9866 2525
Moti Nagar, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar
+44 20 7408 4050

Luther Pendragon
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury
+44 20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:35:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 112 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1,30 M
Finance 2018 20,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 86,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 209 M
Managers
NameTitle
Zvi Marom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gideon Chitayat Non-Executive Chairman
Moti Nagar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Avigdor Shafferman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Orna Pollock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD57.86%209
CISCO SYSTEMS19.77%215 721
QUALCOMM3.19%97 049
ERICSSON33.56%26 189
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.20%20 131
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS36.14%19 957
