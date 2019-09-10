Log in
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BVC)
BATM Advanced Communications : Director Shareholding Issue of Equity and TVR

09/10/2019

Director Shareholding, Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, announcesthat Moti Nagar, CFO and a Director of the Company, has exercised options over 3,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.01 NIS each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Company's Employee Share Option Plan 2004, which were issued and allotted by the Company. The options had an exercise price of 12.69 pence per share and the notice of exercise was received on 9 September 2019. On the same date, 9 September 2019, Mr. Nagar sold 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 46.8 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following the options exercise and sale of shares, Mr. Nagar does not have an interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company and holds options over 906,200 Ordinary Shares.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 3,000,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the LSE. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence on 17September 2019.The new Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Following admission of the 3,000,000 new Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 440,279,074 Ordinary Shares with voting rights and that figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

BATM Advanced Communications
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer
Moti Nagar, Chief Financial Officer
+972 9866 2525

Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar
+44 20 7408 4050

Luther Pendragon
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Joe Quinlan
+44 20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:31:04 UTC
