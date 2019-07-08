Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BATM Advanced Communications Ltd    BVC   IL0010849045

BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BVC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BATM Advanced Communications : Secondary Listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:58am EDT

Secondary Listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

BATM (LSE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, announces that, further to its placing to raise $18 million and intention to seek a secondary listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ('TASE') announced on 24 June, the Group has today applied for the listing of its ordinary shares on TASE and trading is expected to commence on 11 July 2019. Based on its current market capitalisation, BATM expects to become a constituent of the TA-90 index, which is one of TASE's leading indices and tracks the 90 shares with the highest market capitalisation that are not included in the TA-35 index.

BATM is pursuing the secondary listing in order to:

  • provide a local trading platform for the Israeli-based institutions that have recently become shareholders in the Group;
  • expand the accessibility of its shares to a wider pool of investors; and
  • increase the breadth and depth of the Group's shareholder base, with the aim of ultimately improving the liquidity and tradability of its shares.

The ordinary shares of the Group will continue to trade on the Main List of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE'), where BATM has been listed since 12 July 1999. The shares listed on TASE will be fully transferrable and fungible with those listed on the LSE, the Group's primary listing. BATM is not issuing any new shares in connection with the secondary listing.

Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer of BATM, said: 'This is an exciting time for BATM with great progress being made across our business and listing on TASE will expand the accessibility of our growth story to a wider pool of investors. We are a global company that has its headquarters and extensive operations in Israel and recently raised $18 million from investors in the UK and Israel. As a result, and with the ease of being able to trade between the LSE and TASE platforms, this is a natural step to strengthen our investment profile. By expanding the breadth and depth of our shareholder base, combined with sustained growth, we look forward to increasing the liquidity of our stock and delivering value to all investors.'

Enquiries:

BATM Advanced Communications
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer
Moti Nagar, Chief Financial Officer
+972 9866 2525

Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar
+44 20 7408 4050

Luther Pendragon
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Joe Quinlan
+44 20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIO
02:58aBATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS : Secondary Listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
PU
06/25BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS : "BATM" or the "Company" or the "Group") Results o..
AQ
06/17BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS : to launch market-leading solution under NXP Semic..
AQ
06/10BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS : enters new markets with Clavister virtual network..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 129 M
EBIT 2019 3,50 M
Net income 2019 2,10 M
Finance 2019 35,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 105x
P/E ratio 2020 65,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 230 M
Chart BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,76  $
Last Close Price 0,53  $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zvi Marom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gideon Chitayat Non-Executive Chairman
Moti Nagar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harel Locker Independent Non-Executive Director
Ari Shamiss Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD-9.27%230
CISCO SYSTEMS30.63%242 289
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD13.46%37 856
ERICSSON AB13.48%30 979
NOKIA OYJ-10.92%28 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.34%28 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About