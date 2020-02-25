BATM Advanced Communications : awarded $4m follow-on cyber contract from Government defence department

Log in
02/25/2020 | 06:04am EST

BATM awarded $4m follow-on cyber contract from Government defence department

New contract for agri-waste treatment solution from major poultry processor

BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, announces that it has been awarded a $4m cyber security contract from its long-standing government defence department customer. This additional follow-on order is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2020.

The order is for the delivery of additional hardware and software cyber security products as the customer rolls out the Group's solution to encompass further employees. Following this latest order, the total contracted revenue awarded to the Group to date by this customer for this cyber solution is over $18m.

Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer of BATM, said: 'We are delighted to receive another order from this government defence department. The recurring contracts show the customer's satisfaction with our cyber security products and services and demonstrates the benefits that our solutions bring. We believe that there are unique advantages to our security systems and we look forward to continuing to expand our customer base for our cyber security offering.'

Enquiries:

BATM Advanced Communications
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer
Moti Nagar, Chief Financial Officer
+972 9866 2525

Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar, James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)
Henry Willcocks (Corporate Broking)
+44 20 7408 4050

Luther Pendragon
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Rachel So
+44 20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 11:03:15 UTC
