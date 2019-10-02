BATM Advanced Communications : completes delivery under Arm® agreement

Log in
BATM completes delivery under Arm® agreement
Negotiations underway for proof-of-concept and trials with several network operators

BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, announces the completion of delivery under its joint development agreement ('JDA') with Arm to develop the Group's NFVTime operating system to enable an ecosystem of Virtual Network Function ('VNF') services optimised to run on Arm's architecture. Negotiations are now underway with network operators to undertake proof-of-concept of the joint network function virtualisation ('NFV') solution.

The Group's NFVTime operating system is integrated with Arm technology to be used on Arm-based uCPE related SoCs (system-on-a-chip). The parties have been conducting joint marketing of the solution that enables carriers to deploy their own virtualised networks, which can also be a key element in allowing operators to leverage the benefits offered by 5G. Following the achievement by the Group of the milestones under the JDA, which had been scheduled to complete by year end, negotiations are now underway with several network operators in the US and Europe to undertake proof-of-concept, which, if successful, would be followed by field trials ahead of full deployment.

Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer of BATM, said:
'We are delighted to have delivered the milestones under our strategic agreement with Arm and to have achieved this ahead of schedule. Our NFV ecosystem is designed to support an entirely virtualised network infrastructure, which will also be central to the implementation of 5G technologies and running applications such as to enable the Internet of Things. We are also extremely proud to have been chosen by Arm as their partner, which is testimony to the strength of our solution. With negotiations underway with network operators to conduct proof-of-concept trials, we are excited for the future prospects of this partnership and our NFV solution and believe the market opportunity is significant.'

Enquiries:

BATM Advanced Communications
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer
Moti Nagar, Chief Financial Officer
+972 9866 2525

Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar
+44 20 7408 4050

Luther Pendragon
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Joe Quinlan
+44 20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:28:14 UTC
